Hyundai Ioniq Wins U.S. News Awards for Best Hybrid Car, Best Plug-In Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

U.S. News editors examined the Hyundai Ioniq lineup and liked what they saw, awarding the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid as the best vehicles in their segments for 2021.

The 2021 Ioniq Hybrid won recognition as the magazine’s Best Hybrid Car, winning over editors with its high fuel economy, affordable pricing, and high-quality design. Meanwhile, the 2021 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid was named the Best Plug-In Hybrid, mirroring the regular Ioniq Hybrid’s value while providing even better efficiency.

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

Ioniq Hybrid

U.S. News singled out the Ioniq Hybrid as an especially economical option — both for its pricing and its efficiency. The Ioniq Hybrid starts at only $23,400, far less than many other hybrid vehicles. Its fuel-sipping nature is most evident in the Blue trim, which yields a combined 59 mpg in combined city/highway travel.

Other Ioniq Hybrid advantages cited by U.S. News include its generous cargo space, sustainable cabin materials, and attractive cabin design. The Ioniq Hybrid also delivers key tech features like an 8-inch color touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid builds on the regular Ioniq Hybrid by doubling as a gas-electric and an electric-only vehicle. U.S. News editors liked the fact that this car can travel up to 29 highly efficient miles on a single charge, then switch to gas-electric operation and still get 52 combined mpg. It can also fully recharge after just a few hours connected to a 240-volt home charger.

The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid shares quite a few features with the regular Ioniq Hybrid, including its standard infotainment and safety tech, eco-friendly interior, and overall look. It’s not much more expensive either, starting at $26,700.

