Some Hyundai and Kia Owners Are Eligible for $4.5 Million Settlement: Full List of Qualified Models

The settlement was announced by Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who described the move as a step toward restoring peace of mind to owners impacted by a wave of thefts targeting specific Hyundai and Kia models.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, both automakers sold vehicles that lacked immobilizers, basic theft prevention features common in the industry, leading to an explosion of car thefts and joyriding incidents across the United States.
In addition to the financial compensation, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to meet industry security standards in future vehicle production and provide free servicing for existing vehicles that lack proper anti-theft protections. The settlement is part of a broader effort to respond to what many state officials have described as a delayed reaction by the manufacturers to a known safety issue.
Free Upgrades For Eligible Vehicles
Under the terms of the agreement, Hyundai and Kia will offer free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners of eligible vehicles. The parts can be installed at local dealerships and must be requested within one year of notification. Only select models are eligible.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Model Years
|Hyundai
|Accent
|2018 – 2022
|Elantra
|2011 – 2022
|Elantra GT
|2013 – 2020
|Genesis Coupe
|2013 – 2014
|Kona
|2018 – 2022
|Palisade
|2020 – 2021
|Santa Fe
|2013 – 2022
|Santa Fe Sport
|2013 – 2018
|Santa Fe XL
|2019
|Sonata
|2011 – 2019
|Tucson
|2011 – 2022
|Veloster
|2012 – 2017
|Venue
|2019 – 2021
|Kia
|Forte
|2014 – 2021
|K5
|2021 – 2022
|Optima
|2011 – 2020
|Rio
|2012 – 2021
|Sedona
|2011 – 2021
|Seltos
|2021 – 2022
|Sorento
|2011 – 2022
|Soul
|2020 – 2022
|Sportage
|2011 – 2022
Consumers can check their eligibility by entering their VIN number on the official settlement website.
Restitution For Theft-Related Losses
In addition to the free upgrades, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to pay up to $4.5 million in compensation to customers whose vehicles were stolen or damaged as a result of the missing anti-theft systems. The restitution process is available to consumers who meet specific conditions.
To be eligible for financial reimbursement, a consumer must have experienced a theft or attempted theft on or after April 29, 2025, and before receiving the free cylinder protector, while having either already received or been scheduled to receive the manufacturers’ software update.
According to the settlement site, owners who experienced a total loss can receive up to $4,500, while those with partial losses can qualify for up to $2,250.
The deadline to submit claims is March 31, 2027, with payments to be issued on a rolling basis until the allocated funds are depleted.
Delayed Response From Automakers
The wave of thefts was largely driven by the ease with which certain Hyundai and Kia models could be started without a key, due to the lack of immobilizer systems. These vulnerabilities became widely known and exploited, causing serious safety and financial risks for owners.
“This settlement is a big step towards offering peace of mind to Pennsylvanians who should not have to worry about losing their vehicles when they are locked up,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday during the announcement.
The Office of the Attorney General also criticized both companies for being slow to respond, suggesting that the manufacturers failed to take adequate action to protect their customers once the risks were exposed.