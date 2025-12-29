Some Hyundai and Kia Owners Are Eligible for $4.5 Million Settlement: Full List of Qualified Models

The settlement was announced by Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, who described the move as a step toward restoring peace of mind to owners impacted by a wave of thefts targeting specific Hyundai and Kia models.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, both automakers sold vehicles that lacked immobilizers, basic theft prevention features common in the industry, leading to an explosion of car thefts and joyriding incidents across the United States.

In addition to the financial compensation, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to meet industry security standards in future vehicle production and provide free servicing for existing vehicles that lack proper anti-theft protections. The settlement is part of a broader effort to respond to what many state officials have described as a delayed reaction by the manufacturers to a known safety issue.

Attorney General Sunday announced that PA, along with 34 other Attorneys General, reached a settlement with Hyundai and Kia over sales of millions of vehicles nationwide that lacked industry-standard anti-theft technology:https://t.co/71uDIkY0M5 pic.twitter.com/reDRA4zu0l — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) December 22, 2025

Free Upgrades For Eligible Vehicles

Under the terms of the agreement, Hyundai and Kia will offer free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners of eligible vehicles. The parts can be installed at local dealerships and must be requested within one year of notification. Only select models are eligible.

Manufacturer Model Model Years Hyundai Accent 2018 – 2022 Elantra 2011 – 2022 Elantra GT 2013 – 2020 Genesis Coupe 2013 – 2014 Kona 2018 – 2022 Palisade 2020 – 2021 Santa Fe 2013 – 2022 Santa Fe Sport 2013 – 2018 Santa Fe XL 2019 Sonata 2011 – 2019 Tucson 2011 – 2022 Veloster 2012 – 2017 Venue 2019 – 2021 Kia Forte 2014 – 2021 K5 2021 – 2022 Optima 2011 – 2020 Rio 2012 – 2021 Sedona 2011 – 2021 Seltos 2021 – 2022 Sorento 2011 – 2022 Soul 2020 – 2022 Sportage 2011 – 2022

Consumers can check their eligibility by entering their VIN number on the official settlement website.

Restitution For Theft-Related Losses

In addition to the free upgrades, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to pay up to $4.5 million in compensation to customers whose vehicles were stolen or damaged as a result of the missing anti-theft systems. The restitution process is available to consumers who meet specific conditions.

To be eligible for financial reimbursement, a consumer must have experienced a theft or attempted theft on or after April 29, 2025, and before receiving the free cylinder protector, while having either already received or been scheduled to receive the manufacturers’ software update.

According to the settlement site, owners who experienced a total loss can receive up to $4,500, while those with partial losses can qualify for up to $2,250.

The deadline to submit claims is March 31, 2027, with payments to be issued on a rolling basis until the allocated funds are depleted.

Delayed Response From Automakers

The wave of thefts was largely driven by the ease with which certain Hyundai and Kia models could be started without a key, due to the lack of immobilizer systems. These vulnerabilities became widely known and exploited, causing serious safety and financial risks for owners.

“This settlement is a big step towards offering peace of mind to Pennsylvanians who should not have to worry about losing their vehicles when they are locked up,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday during the announcement.

The Office of the Attorney General also criticized both companies for being slow to respond, suggesting that the manufacturers failed to take adequate action to protect their customers once the risks were exposed.