No Comments

Hyundai Kona Electric Tops 100,000 Sales

Photo: Hyundai

A little more than two years after it hit the market, the Hyundai Kona Electric has achieved a major milestone: 100,000 sales around the world.

Convenient Connectivity: Heighten your Hyundai driving experience with Blue Link services

Between its March 2018 debut and June 30, this all-electric SUV sold 103,719 units. During that time, the Kona Electric also scored an impressive collection of global awards, including:

TopGear Electric Awards: Best Small Family Car

U.S. News & World Report: Best Electric Vehicle

WardsAuto: 10 Best Engines

Auto Express: Affordable Electric Car of the Year

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

ABC (Spain): Best Car of the Year

One of the biggest reasons the Hyundai Kona Electric has drawn so much acclaim is its extensive driving range. It can travel more than 250 miles on a single charge — better than any other compact electric SUV, and among the best range estimates in any EV segment.

The Kona Electric is powered by a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor that puts out 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft of torque. It can be charged up to 80 percent of capacity in less than an hour at a 100-kilowatt DC fast charging station.

On the outside, the Kona Electric gives off sporty vibes with a sleek outline, 17-inch alloy wheels, and vivid color options like Ceramic Blue and Pulse Red.

Safe and Protected: Enjoy peace of mind with Hyundai SmartSense technologies

Photo: Hyundai

The Kona Electric’s interior includes standard heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available amenities include an 8-inch navigation system, Blue Link connected services, a head-up display, and wireless charging.

Every Kona Electric comes fully equipped with high-tech Hyundai SmartSense safety systems like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

The Kona Electric marks only the beginning of Hyundai’s EV ambitions. The automaker hopes to sell 560,000 electric vehicles by 2025 as part of its long-term push for advances in zero-emissions mobility.