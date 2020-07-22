Hyundai Offers Glimpse of Elantra N Line Sport Sedan
A quartet of new design renderings show the latest addition to Hyundai’s performance sub-brand: the Elantra N Line sport sedan.
The Elantra N Line goes beyond the regular Elantra sedan with a variety of sporty design elements and N-branded touches. The Elantra N Line’s stance is low and wide, accentuated by a race-inspired air intake and an N Line-badged variant on the Hyundai cascading grille.
Along the sides, the Elantra N Line shows off 18-inch alloy wheels with enlarged brakes, plus side skirts, window accents, and side mirrors finished in signature gloss black. In back, the Elantra N Line features a rear diffuser and a single twin exhaust configuration.
“Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price,” said Thomas Schemera, a Hyundai Motor Group executive vice president in charge of the product division. “This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”
Hyundai hasn’t released details on the Elantra N Line’s interior yet, but other N Line models typically have cabins with an array of unique touches. There’s also no word yet on whether the Elantra N Line will offer a powertrain or performance features that differ from the regular Elantra.
Hyundai’s N Brand offers multiple options for drivers who want sport-inspired design and capabilities that go beyond the everyday Hyundai lineup. Models like the Veloster N and i30 N and the Veloster N offer the highest level of N Brand performance. Vehicles like the Elantra GT N Line and Tucson N Line offer enhanced performance as well but focus more on track-related design elements.
Some N vehicles are only available in certain markets, and Hyundai hasn’t yet announced where the Elantra N Line will be sold. Visit The News Wheel again soon to keep up with the latest information on this exciting Hyundai performance brand.
