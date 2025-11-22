The Iconic Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back — Under $40K, Rugged, and Ready to Roar

Set to debut sometime in 2027 for the 2028 model year, Nissan’s rugged SUV will have a price that will position it squarely against rivals like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner. The highly anticipated return of the Xterra aims to blend fun, simplicity, and off-road capability.

Having disappeared from the market in 2015, the Nissan Xterra has developed a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits its revival. Nissan recently confirmed that the new version of the SUV would feature a body-on-frame design, similar to the current Frontier pickup, and would be produced at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi plant. With its competitive pricing and focus on off-road prowess, the new Xterra is expected to make waves in the crowded market of rugged SUVs.

Nissan Aims to Keep It Affordable

One of the key selling points of the new Xterra is its price, which Nissan aims to keep below $40,000. This price point places it in direct competition with several well-established off-road vehicles, including the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner.

According to Michael Soutter, Senior Vice President at Nissan, the new Xterra “has got to start sub-$40,000.” With its competitive pricing, the Xterra aims to offer an attractive option for customers looking for an affordable yet capable off-roading vehicle, reports Motor1.

The SUV’s price tag makes it an appealing choice for buyers who want ruggedness without breaking the bank, and Nissan is betting that the Xterra’s combination of affordability and off-road credentials will make it a strong contender in a market filled with high-end off-road vehicles.

Nissan Frontier V-6 – © Nissan

Key Performance Features

The new Xterra will leverage the same platform as the Nissan Frontier, giving it a strong foundation for off-road performance. The Frontier’s 3.8-liter V6 engine, producing 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, is expected to be a key component of the new Xterra.

Though a hybrid version is not entirely off the table, the standard model will likely use the same powertrain found in the Frontier. According to Soutter, the Xterra will be designed to be “fun, simple, and capable,” which reflects its focus on delivering an enjoyable off-road experience without excessive complexity.

Additionally, the Xterra will feature a two-speed transfer case with a 4Lo setting, further enhancing its off-road abilities. These features will make it well-suited for challenging terrains, appealing to those who enjoy adventure and outdoor exploration.

A Nod to Nostalgia

For longtime Xterra fans, the return of the SUV is not just about performance and price—it’s also about keeping the spirit of the original model alive. In a recent interview, Michael Soutter mentioned that the new Xterra “has got to come in yellow,” evoking memories of the original Xterra’s iconic color schemes.

While the exact shade is yet to be confirmed, Nissan may draw inspiration from the current Yuzu Yellow found on the Nissan Kicks, or they could create a new shade that pays tribute to the SUV’s roots.

This focus on color is symbolic of Nissan’s commitment to staying true to the Xterra’s legacy while modernizing it for today’s market. Fans of the original Xterra will be watching closely to see how Nissan balances the new model’s contemporary appeal with nostalgic elements that helped define the Xterra’s charm.