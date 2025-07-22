IM Motors showcases electric IM5 sedan and IM6 SUV at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The auto scene got a real treat when IM Motors, MG’s upscale division, rolled out its newest models at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed. Debuting the IM5 sedan and the IM6 SUV, the company is clearly aiming to win over the UK crowd with its state-of-the-art electric rides. As cars keep moving toward greener options, these models mix fancy style with smart tech, similar to Hyundai’s electrification strategy. (Think of it as luxury reinvented for the modern era).

A new era for im motors in collaboration

IM Motors isn’t just another name in the car world—it’s a joint effort by three big players: SAIC Motor, Alibaba, and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. (Sort of like how Lexus works for Toyota, this is MG’s premium side.) They’re teaming up to deliver top-notch electric vehicles for today’s buyers who want a splurge of luxury without skimping on green credentials. The Goodwood reveal wasn’t just a display; it was a way of saying, “We’re here to shake things up.” With two models designed specifically for the UK market, the brand is ready to stir things up in one of Europe’s toughest arenas. Each vehicle is carefully built to suit different tastes while sticking to sustainable principles.

Getting to know the im6 suv: power and style combined

The IM6 SUV (called the IM LS6 in China) really makes a statement with its sizeable build—16.08 feet long and 5.45 feet high—nestled nicely between Tesla’s Model Y and Model X. With an aerodynamic rating (Cx) of 0.23 (highlighting its slick design) and a hefty 100 kWh battery, it’s all set for impressive performance. Under its smooth surface lies an 800-volt system that supports ultra-fast charging up to 396 kW (so you can spend less time waiting around). Its two electric motors dish out an eye-popping 787 horsepower, pushing the ride from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Inside, tech features like “Rainy Night Mode” and “One Touch Park Assist” add extra convenience, while a giant 26.3-inch HD infotainment screen (plus a 10.5-inch secondary touchscreen) keeps everyone hooked.

Checking out the im5 sedan: style and speed

The IM5 sedan—also known as the IM L6 in China—is a five-door, all-electric beauty that blends brisk performance with a touch of elegance. It boasts an aerodynamic rating (Cx) of 0.226, keeping it efficient as well as stylish. Much like its SUV mate, it features an 800-volt electrical setup that lets you charge from 10% to 80% in just 17 minutes. Buyers have a choice: go for the 75 kWh battery or opt for the extended version with 100 kWh. The long-range option comes with dual electric motors offering all-wheel drive and a combined output of 787 horsepower, firing the sedan from 0 to 62 mph in a swift 3.2 seconds—making it one of the snappiest sedans out there.

Pricing and market play

In the UK, IM Motors is playing its cards smart with these price points. The IM5 starts at £39,450 (about €45,755), and if you’re after a bit more pep, the Performance variant is set at £48,495 (around €56,246). On the flip side, the IM6 kicks off at £47,995 (roughly €55,666) and can climb up to £52,995 (approximately €61,465) for the higher-end trim. This range of pricing makes sure there’s something for different budgets while still delivering that high-end feel you’d expect.

With these models slated for an official launch in France—a market that’s still waiting to be explored—the buzz is real about how they’ll stack up against stalwarts like Tesla and other emerging names in the field.

All in all, with innovative partnerships and smart model rollouts aimed at savvy drivers around the globe, it sure looks like exciting times are ahead for auto enthusiasts and anyone ready to ride into a cleaner, greener future with pioneers like IM Motors.