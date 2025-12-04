Jaguar’s Design Director, Gerry McGovern, Was Reportedly Fired Following the Change of CEO

After more than two decades of influence across multiple vehicle lines and brands, his departure comes at a time of high tension within the company and growing criticism of its design strategy.

According to reports, McGovern was escorted out of the office earlier this week. His exit arrives just as Jaguar prepares to unveil its electric future, placing the company in a precarious position during one of the most critical transformations in its history.

Jaguar Land Rover has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Still, the timing of the decision—shortly after the retirement of CEO Adrian Mardell and the appointment of PB Balaji as his replacement—has led to growing speculation. Balaji, formerly CFO at Tata Motors, appears to be asserting tighter control over JLR as the company moves into a new chapter.

Designer Behind JLR’s Modern Identity

McGovern’s influence over Jaguar Land Rover spanned more than two decades. He is credited with shaping some of the company’s most successful and defining vehicles, including the Range Rover Evoque, Velar, Land Rover Defender, and the current Range Rover lineup. As noted by Carscoops, he held the top creative position overseeing all four of the group’s core brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar.

His career began at Chrysler, followed by stints at Peugeot, Rover, and Ford, where he contributed to the revival of Lincoln-Mercury. He returned to Land Rover in 2004 and became instrumental in repositioning the brand into the premium SUV space it now dominates. His ability to blend modern design with the heritage of the Land Rover name became a signature strength, particularly with models like the Evoque and Velar.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept – © Jaguar

Brand Overhaul Triggers Public Backlash

Jaguar’s recent attempt at reinvention has not gone over smoothly. The Type 00 concept, which previews a future electric GT model priced around $130,000, was meant to usher in a bold new era for the brand. But the response from fans and the broader automotive community has been largely negative. According to Motor1, the rebrand campaign faced criticism for its tone and presentation, with many questioning the creative direction.

McGovern’s involvement in the controversial design placed him directly in the spotlight. The car, aimed at redefining Jaguar as a luxury electric brand, has instead become a symbol of disconnect between the company’s aspirations and its audience’s expectations. The controversy was amplified by an earlier incident, in which McGovern publicly denied drug use allegations related to the brand’s visual rework—an episode that further strained his public standing.

Leadership Shift at a Delicate Moment

The leadership change at the top of JLR is occurring just as the company attempts to relaunch Jaguar under intense scrutiny. PB Balaji, who succeeded Adrian Mardell as CEO, brings more than 30 years of experience in finance, including a decade at Tata Motors. His appointment has led observers to believe that the parent company is seeking greater operational control, especially as JLR faces mounting pressure to compete in the electric vehicle segment.

The decision to remove McGovern at such a critical time suggests a strategic shift in how Tata wants to guide its luxury division. McGovern’s creative role was not limited to design but extended to curating the identity of JLR’s premium sub-brands. His sudden removal, without public explanation, leaves a gap in leadership just as the company attempts to roll out one of the most ambitious reinventions in its history.