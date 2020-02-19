No Comments

J.D. Power Recognizes Three Nissan Models in 2020 Dependability Study

2017 Nissan LEAF

The 2017 Nissan LEAF is the first zero-emissions, all-electric vehicle to take top honors in a J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. That’s not the only great news for Nissan, though. Along with the popular, eco-friendly LEAF, the Nissan Frontier and Nissan Armada were singled out in the 2020 study.

With a 21-point lead, the Frontier repeats its first-place finish for midsize pickups while the Armada drives into second place in the category of Large SUVs. In 2017, the Frontier also took top honors in its segment for new-vehicle quality at 90 days of ownership calculated by the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

“The Vehicle Dependability Study is a great validation of a vehicle’s true quality because it comes after three years of real-world, everyday use,” said Mark Swenson, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan North America, Inc.

Although it’s the first time the Nissan LEAF has ranked in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, it’s been repeatedly recognized for its value.

“Nissan LEAF also recently won a Kelley Blue Book ‘5 Year Cost to Own Award’ for the third consecutive year among electric vehicles,” Swenson adds.

2020 Nissan LEAF

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

For 2020, the Nissan LEAF offers even more electric power with two battery options. With a single charge, the available 62 kWh battery delivers more uninterrupted time on the road — approximately 226 miles. The standard battery with 40 kWh offers an EPA-estimated range of 149 miles.

2020 Nissan Armada

2020 Nissan Armada

Photo: Nissan

The full-size Armada comfortably accommodates up to eight people and offers a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds when properly equipped, an ideal companion for your crew’s adventures on the road. The finely-engineered 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 boasts ratings of 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque, which translate into a powerful, responsive driving experience.

2020 Nissan Frontier

2020 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

Powering the Frontier for 2020 is an all-new powertrain — a 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 paired to a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission. Scheduled to hit dealerships in spring, the 2020 Frontier is expected to lead the class in horsepower and deliver a fuel-efficient performance.