Jeep Debuts Three Plug-in Hybrid Options, New Connectivity Tech at CES 2020

The “Jeep 4xe” badge will distinguish the electric vehicles in the Jeep lineup

Photo: FCA

Jeep is combining its legendary capability know-how with advanced eco-friendly technologies in three new plug-in hybrid options of the Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade. Revealed at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the three plug-in hybrid vehicles will be distinct in the lineup thanks to the “Jeep 4xe” badge. The three plug-in hybrid vehicles represent the brand’s push to 2022, when every vehicle in its lineup will include an eco-friendly powertrain.

“Electrification, including the upcoming no-compromise Jeep 4xe vehicles, will modernize the Jeep brand as it strives to become the leader in ‘green’ eco-friendly premium technology. Jeep electric vehicles will be the most efficient and responsible Jeep vehicles ever, providing absolute and quiet open-air freedom while taking performance, 4×4 capability and driver confidence to the next level,” according to FCA.

The automaker promises that the electrified powertrains will deliver a responsive driving experience that defies expectations. Balanced with the capability and off-roading prowess of a Jeep, the plug-in hybrid models will not only be a thrill to drive but also give drivers the chance to be kinder to the environment by saving on gas.

Along with the plug-in models, FCA also showcases a FIAT concept car, the Airflow Vision Concept, the latest in infotainment, and an off-roading virtual reality experience at its CES 2020 booth.

Jeep revealed the 2020 Airflow Vision Concept at CES 2020

Photo: FCA

FIAT Concept Centoventi

Making its debut in North America at CES 2020, was the FIAT Concept Centoventi. The customizable model designed in honor of the 120-year history of Fiat was introduced at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2019.

The FIAT Centoventi Concept was showcased at CES 2020, its debut in North America

Photo: FCA

“Produced in just one color, the vehicle may be ‘painted’ by the customer using the ‘4U’ program and the exterior may be personalized with a choice of four roof options, four bumpers, four wheel covers and four external wrappings,” reports FCA.

More details will be revealed at auto shows this year in New York, Beijing, and Geneva about the Jeep 4xe models.