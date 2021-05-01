No Comments

Ford Names Jon Huntsman Vice Chair of Policy

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley has a new advisor on matters of policy: Jon Huntsman, a longtime member of the Ford board of directors. The automaker last month announced that Huntsman is coming on board as the vice chair of Policy, effective May 3.

As a senior advisor to Jim Farley and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Huntsman will lend his expertise in areas like government relations. Ford says he will play a key role in crafting policy, specifically relating to the automaker’s transition to a fully zero-emission lineup. He will also work with units like Ford’s Office of the General Counsel and the Sustainability, Environment, and Safety Engineering team.

Farley praises Huntsman as highly regarded

“Global policy is hugely important to transforming Ford and unlocking great value for customers and all stakeholders,” said Farley. “Jon’s background, insights, and achievements are unrivaled — as an ambassador and trade representative, a state governor, and a public-company executive.”

Huntsman has a long history in politics, including a stint as the governor of Utah from January 2005 to August 2009. Farley notes that Huntsman has a history of working with people on both sides of the political spectrum. Self-identified as a center-right conservative, Huntsman worked with President Barack Obama as the ambassador to China from 2009-11 and under Bill Clinton as the ambassador to Singapore. He also served as ambassador to Russia for two years under the previous administration, which means he must have been very busy.

Speaking of busy, he’s been working with Ford since 2012. He first joined the automaker’s board of directors in 2012 before resigning in 2017 to work with the president that got impeached twice. He rejoined Ford last October after resigning from his role with the previous administration.

In addition to taking on the new role, Huntsman will stand for reelection to the board of directors on May 13. May 13 will also mark the likely election of Henry Ford III and Alexandra Ford English to Ford’s board.

