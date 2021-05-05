No Comments

Karine Vanasse is the New Face of Nissan Canada in Quebec

Photo: Nissan

There’s a fresh face representing Nissan Canada in Quebec. Nissan recently announced that Quebecois actress Karine Vanasse would grow her relationship with the brand — instead of being just the Rogue’s ambassador, she’ll now be the regional spokesperson for the entire company.

Meet Karine Vanasse

Vanasse’s latest role is a groundbreaking one — she’ll be the brand’s first-ever spokesperson for the Quebecois market. She described her time as the Rogue’s representative as a “new and enriching experience.”

“I am honored to be the brand’s first spokesperson in Quebec,” the actress stated. “I am looking forward to this challenge, while continuing to shine the spotlight on Nissan in Quebec.”

On top of starring in commercials and appearing at public relations events, Vanasse will be incorporating Nissan into her social media presence. She’ll be posting content that fits the theme “Rediscover Our World,” which will feature scenic roadways from around Quebec. And as 2021 progresses, she’ll be theming her content around other soon-to-be-revealed topics, as chosen by Nissan and the advertising agency TamTam\TBWA. She’ll also be featuring the many new and refreshed models that Nissan has been rolling out since May of 2020.

Adam Paterson, director of marketing at Nissan Canada, says that the automaker is honored to partner with the actress.

“Karine shares the brand’s values such as confidence, modern styling and accessible innovation,” Paterson noted in a press release. He further explained that the decision stemmed from Vanasse’s success as the face of the Rogue’s marketing campaign. “We also want to keep connecting with Quebeckers, and Karine is the best person to support us in this endeavor,” Paterson said.

Nissan Canada’s partnership with Vanasse is part of its recent rebranding initiative. Last year, the automaker unveiled a new branding strategy, along with plans for a major overhaul of its lineup. The refreshed lineup will include plenty of refreshed styling, additional technology, and even new electrified options like the Nissan Ariya.