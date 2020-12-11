No Comments

Kia Receives Four 2021 Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards

2021 Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

Consumer Guide has been providing reviews for the auto industry since 1967 and made its way online in 1995. Each year, the editors at CG test drive over 150 new vehicles and assess their fuel economy, price, performance, interior features, reliability, and resale value. For 2021, four Kia vehicles have been named Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award winners.

Feelin’ Fresh: Have you seen the completely redesigned 2021 Sorento?

“Claiming four 2021 Best Buy awards reflects Kia’s commitment to innovation, design, safety, and driver satisfaction. Furthermore, the wide range of Kia vehicles honored proves our world-class model line-up offers a vehicle that suits the needs of every driver,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors North America.

In their respective categories, the Telluride, Seltos, Soul, and Rio each received incredible praise from the editors at Consumer Guide. Not only that, but this marked the seventh consecutive win for the Kia Soul, giving it the longest running streak in the Subcompact Crossover category. The Seltos was also a winner in that category, beating out competition like the Chevy Trailblazer, Jeep Renegade, and Toyota C-HR.

Kia Rio

Photo: Kia

Kia Soul

Photo: Kia

Kia Seltos

Photo: Kia

Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

More Seltos: Get the full details on Kia’s newest SUV in the lineup

With a diminishing sedan market, the Rio was among a small pool of options, but still beat out the Chevy Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage. On the flip side, the Telluride was up against a daunting 20 vehicles in the Midsize Crossover/SUVs category. The Kia SUV was lauded for its upscale feel, competitive price, and its excellent passenger and cargo room.

Making it on the list of award-winners from Consumer Guide is nothing new for Kia, as the brand has had various vehicles receive top honors. With the Telluride and Seltos models making the cut, it seems that the brand’s new design focus is on a path to success.