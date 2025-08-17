Kia Forced to Recall Over 100,000 Cars – Here’s the Shocking Reason

Kia has recently announced a safety recall affecting over 100,000 vehicles. The move comes as a preemptive step to deal with potential hazards linked to the exterior molding coming off while driving. This recall highlights the need for regular vehicle upkeep and manufacturer responsibility.

What’s the recall about

The recall targets around 100,060 vehicles, based on documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The main problem is with the left and right rear window trim pieces that may loosen over time. If these pieces come off while the car is moving, they could create dangerous situations for other drivers by making accidents more likely.

This recall mainly affects Kia’s well-known sedan, the K5 (previously called the Kia Optima), covering models from 2023, 2024, and 2025. Owners of these cars should keep an eye out for any changes in the car’s exterior.

Safety tips and advice

If you own one of these models, be on the lookout for warning signs like visibly loose trim pieces. It’s a good idea to check your car regularly, and if you hear any odd rattling noises or notice extra wind noise while driving, don’t brush it off—these could be signs that the trim is about to detach.

Taking care of these issues quickly is important since loose parts could create unexpected dangers for you and others on the road. Keeping a sharp eye on these symptoms can help prevent accidents and make driving safer for everyone.

How the recall works for owners

Kia has laid out a straightforward process to handle this recall. If your car is affected, you’ll get a letter in the mail starting on September 26 with clear instructions on what to do next.

You should head over to an authorized Kia dealership with your vehicle. There, trained technicians will inspect and replace any problematic rear window trim pieces free of charge. This service ensures all repairs are done right, reinforcing Kia’s commitment to safety.

For more details or help with the recall, Kia owners can call Kia’s customer service at (800) 333-4542. You can also reach out to the NHTSA safety hotline at (888) 327-4236.

Other recalls and what it means

This recall comes on the heels of another one that affected 201,000 Telluride SUVs, which experienced similar issues with loose exterior trim. These repeated issues shed light on a broader challenge in vehicle manufacturing that automakers need to keep an eye on to maintain quality control across all models.

Recalls like this remind us that manufacturers have a big job keeping automotive safety standards high. They also stress the importance for consumers to watch over their vehicles and take quick action if something seems off.

Staying updated on recalls affecting your vehicle and promptly following manufacturer instructions not only keeps you safe but also helps safeguard everyone else on the road.