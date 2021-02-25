No Comments

Korean Golf Pro Hits Hole-in-One, Wins His 3rd Genesis Vehicle in 4 Months

Tae-Hoon Kim won this Genesis G80 by sinking a hole-in-one at the Genesis Invitational

Photo: Genesis

If there’s one thing Tae-Hoon Kim might be even better at than golf, it’s winning Genesis luxury vehicles.

Last week, the South Korean professional golfer hit a hole-in-one during the first round of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, which was hosted this year by the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

The prize for achieving this feat on the 16th hole was a distinguished 2021 Genesis G80 sedan. To win the car, Kim had to hit the ball 168 yards from the tee all the way into the cup.

Tae-Hoon Kim’s instant Genesis collection

As impressive as Kim’s play was in his PGA Tour debut, it wasn’t his first time winning a Genesis vehicle in the past four months. Or even his second.

That’s right. Kim has won three Genesis vehicles since October. First, he was awarded with a new Genesis GV80 SUV for winning the Korean PGA Tour’s Genesis Championship. Then, he won an even newer Genesis GV70 SUV for winning the most points during the Korean Tour season.

🚨 ACE ALERT🚨



Tae Hoon Kim makes a hole-in-one on Riviera's 16th hole as he sits one shot back from the lead at the Genesis Invitational. 🔥pic.twitter.com/d3JjGYjkIz — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 18, 2021

According to Golf Digest, Kim said he gave away one SUV to his mother and the other to his father. So if he decides to keep the G80 sedan, he should still have plenty of room to park it.

After enjoying a hot start and winning the G80 in the opening round, Kim did have to deal with disappointment further on. Unable to capitalize on his strong beginning, he ended up not making the cut to finish the weekend.

Ultimately, the Genesis Invitational victory went to Max Homa in an exciting two-hole playoff finish. And although Homa didn’t win a car, he did come away with a cool $1.675 million in winnings.

