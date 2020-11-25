No Comments

Lexus Teams Up with Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah

Photo: Lexus

From the annual Lexus Design Awards to the brand’s emphasis on Takumi craftsmanship, Lexus is an automaker that plays up its dedication to aesthetics. Now, the automaker is teaming up with internationally renowned architect Tosin Oshinowo and textile creator Chrissa Amuah. Together, they’ll cook up what Lexus describes as a “conceptual design experiment” that’ll debut at the Miami Design District.

Put Some Style Into Your Daily Drive: Shop the Lexus showroom

Creating concepts

Photo: Lexus

Lexus likes to bill itself as a human-centric automaker, and part of that image comes from the company’s fondness for cultural traditions. The automaker takes pride in its Takumi craftspeople, and to broaden its horizons, Lexus is looking to find inspiration beyond its home country of Japan. That’s where Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo and British-Ghanian textile designer Chrissa Amuah come in. Lexus wants to collaborate with these skilled creators for their African-inspired design ideas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tosin Oshniowo and Chrissa Amuah, and are looking forward to presenting their vision and human-centric approach in coordination with Design Miami this year, illuminating the various ways design can look to craft and tradition to forge new and exciting pathways forward,” stated Brian Bolain, general manager of Lexus International, in a press release.

Meet the designers

Photo: Lexus

Tosin Oshniowo is an architect and entrepreneur based out of Lagos, Nigeria. She’s the founder and driving force behind Ile-Ila, a furniture company that’s renowned for its bold colors, contemporary styling, and designs that celebrate Nigerian culture. On top of that, for the past eight years, she’s held the position of Principal Architect at cmDesign Atelier, a forward-thinking, eco-conscious firm that creates innovative buildings found throughout the African continent.

Oshniowo is also a writer and public speaker. She’s contributed articles to the African Artists Foundation and writes a column called “Afromodernist: Identity, Architecture & Sexuality” for Omeka Online. Her work as been featured on the Netflix original series “Amazing Interiors, ” and she’s given a TEDx talk, entitled “The Identity of an African Building.” Her achievements don’t stop there — she’s earned a wealth of awards, including the Lord’s Achievers Awards for Creativity, and earned a spot on Ladies Africa’s 100 most inspiring women in Nigeria.

Chrissa Amuah works out of London, but her textile designs pay homage to her family background, which hails from Ghana, Togo, and Benin. She’s founded a number of initiatives, including AFRICA BY DESIGN, which provides physical traveling exhibitions and online spaces where sub-Saharan creators can showcase their work. Amuah also founded AMWA Designs, a luxury home goods brands that feature Adinkra symbols from Ghanian culture.

Thanks to her hard work and stunning designs, Amuah’s installation pieces have earned international recognition. Her work as been featured at Milan Design Week, and she’s currently working with architect Alice Asafu-Adjaye to serve as Ghana’s representatives at the 2021 London Biennale. On top of all that, she’s been labeled a “Rising Star” by the Black British Business Awards Consumer & Luxury Category, and works with the Allgood Collective to promote sustainable footwear.

Expand Your Horizons: Check out these cooking podcasts while you drive

This conceptual design experiment will be unveiled at the Miami Design District. You’ll be able to view it from Nov. 27 – Dec. 6, both online and in person.