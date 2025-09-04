Toyota will produce an electric vehicle in Europe for the first time

Toyota has announced the launch of its first electric vehicle to be produced in Europe. The new model will be assembled at the brand’s manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, marking a notable shift in its EV strategy on the continent.

This move represents a milestone for Toyota, which has until now remained cautious in its approach to battery electric vehicles. The decision to localize production in Europe could signal a broader adaptation to shifting market conditions and regulatory pressures in the region.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic (TMMCZ) currently produces the Aygo X and Yaris, both compact models designed for European markets. The company’s announcement did not specify the new EV’s name or launch date but confirmed that the vehicle will be fully electric and manufactured alongside existing models at the Kolín-based plant. The strategic shift comes as Toyota’s presence in the European market grows, nearing a 10% share.

Toyota has confirmed that it will produce a brand-new electric vehicle at its Czech facility, marking the company’s first fully electric car assembled in Europe. The model will be built at the Kolín site, where compact cars like the Aygo X and Yaris are already manufactured. The announcement, made public on September 3, was met with political endorsement from the Czech government.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomed the development, stating, “I am very happy that the Czech Republic has succeeded in attracting such an important foreign investor as Toyota, even though other countries were also interested in this investment in electric vehicle production,” as reported by L’Automobile Magazine. His remarks highlight how governments across Europe are competing to secure EV-related manufacturing deals.

Toyota Shifts Gears on EV Production Strategy

Toyota’s cautious entry into the battery electric market is beginning to evolve. As outlined in the French magazine, the company had previously presented a broad lineup of electric concept vehicles back in 2021. These included a wide range of models, from pickups to sports cars, and notably, one that resembled a compact Aygo X-type EV.

Although Toyota has introduced the bZ4X and plans to add models like the Urban Cruiser and C-HR+, none have so far been manufactured in Europe. The new Czech-built EV will be the first of its kind for the brand on the continent—excluding ProAce models, which are made by partner manufacturers under license.

Speculation Around the Model Remains Open

Toyota has not yet identified the model that will be produced at the Czech site. Given the plant’s current focus on small vehicles, industry observers see a compact EV as the most likely choice. Larger models such as the bZ4X Touring, or the Urban Cruiser (currently produced in India), appear unsuitable for the Kolín facility.

As stated in the publication’s report, one of the 2021 concept cars strongly resembled a smaller city model close in design to the Aygo X. This has fueled speculation that the upcoming EV could be an electric version of that model, or potentially a Yaris-based EV aimed at rivals like the Volkswagen ID.2, Renault 5, or Fiat/Citroën e-C3. Still, the manufacturer has yet to release further technical or design details, leaving the nature of the new vehicle open to interpretation.