No Comments

Ford IMG President Mark Ovenden Retiring Feb. 1

Mark Ovenden (left) and Gary Johnson retiring from Ford

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company on Tuesday announced a flurry of changes at the executive level. Chief among these is the retirement of Mark Ovenden, current president of the Ford International Markets Group. Ovenden and Gary Johnson, Ford’s chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer, both retire from the company effective Feb. 1.

Coming Soon: The Ford Bronco’s Sasquatch Package is mythically rad

Ovenden took over as the head of IMG in April 2019, putting him in charge of 100 global markets including Africa, Mexico, and the Middle East. He’s been with Ford since 1985, filling key roles including President of Ford of Russia and President of Ford Middle East and Africa.

“Mark has been on the leading edge of expanding the worldwide reach and stature of the Blue Oval,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Americas and IMG. “He has sharp understanding of and been a strong and constant advocate for customers in places that were newer for Ford.”

Ovenden’s replacement is Dianne Craig, the current CEO of the FordDirect digital marketing unit. A 34-year veteran at Ford, Craig’s past roles include stints as the director of Sales in the United States and president and CEO of Ford of Canada.

Gary Johnson being succeeded by John Savona

John Savona takes over as chief manufacturing officer

Photo: Ford

Johnson, also a 34-year vet with Ford, steps down as the head of Ford’s global network of assembly, stamping, and powertrain plants. In his current role — which he’s held since Oct. 1, 2018 — Johnson has been integral in Project Apollo, Ford’s effort to build personal protective equipment like masks and ventilators during the pandemic. Ford also credits Johnson with a smooth reopening of global manufacturing in May of this year.

“Gary personifies our industrial strength and the concept of ‘Built Ford Proud,’” said Galhotra. “He’s been central to expanding and modernizing our operations to produce high-quality vehicles, our exceptional partnership with the UAW, and this past year leading our people and production through the coronavirus pandemic.”

John Savona, who started with Ford in 1989 as a security guard at Wayne Assembly Plant, will take over as the chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer. Savona is the current head of manufacturing in North America.

Ford names two new VPs

New VP of Vehicle Hardware Modules Dave Filipe

Photo: Ford

Ford also named two new vice presidents consistent with the restructuring that has taken place under new CEO Jim Farley. Dave Filipe becomes the vice president of Vehicle Hardware Modules, following a three-year stint as the VP of Powertrain Engineering. Chuck Gray takes the reins as the VP of Vehicle Embedded Software and Controls, moving on from his role as VP of Vehicle Components and Systems. Both appointments take effect Jan. 1.

Hot Ford Rumors: Will next-gen F-150 Raptor top 700 horsepower?