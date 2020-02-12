No Comments

Mazda Unveils More Updates for the 2020 MX-5 Miata

Photo: Mazda

We now know even more about the exciting updates that the Mazda MX-5 Miata will receive for the 2020 model year. Here’s a look at the latest news on this beloved roadster.

A smoother ride

Photo: Mazda

New for the 2020 model year, all MX-5 Grand Touring models will come standard with a sport-tuned suspension system. All models will boast a standard Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine, which delivers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. This dynamo is paired with a nimble six-speed manual, or an automatic transmission that’s equipped with paddle shifters.

If you opt for the manual transmission on an MX-5 Club model, your car will also come with Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, a limited-slip differential, and sport-tuned suspension. The manual transmission model also offers the exclusive Brembo/BBS Recaro Package, which contains a load of features that will enhance the Miata’s dynamic driving. This package includes more than Brembo brakes and BBS Dark Gunmetal wheels — it adds interior luxuries like heated Recaro Sports Seats and aerodynamic tweaks, such as a rear bumper skirt and side sill extensions. If you choose an MX-5 Club RF, you’ll also get a sharp-looking black roof.

Smarter safety and technology

Photo: Mazda

In addition to its delightful driving dynamics, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata boasts some new i-Activsense safety tools, including standard Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning System, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. You’ll also enjoy even more convenience thanks to the Miata’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, now standard on the Club trim level. The Club model also boasts a three-year trial subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, as well as an Adaptive Front-lighting System, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Control.

Interior improvements

Photo: Mazda

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Club model also received significant upgrades to its interior. In addition to heated leather seats with silver contrast stitching, it boasts heated side mirrors, the Mazda navigation system, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and silver interior accents throughout the cabin.

If you opt for the Grand Touring model, you can now customize your Mazda with the all-new Gray cloth soft top and a Red Nappa leather interior.