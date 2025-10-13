Mechanic’s 2-Second Trick Exposes Hidden Car Damage Overlooked by Carfax

Used vehicle buyers often turn to services like Carfax to check for past accidents. But these reports depend on data from police, insurers, and select repair shops. When repairs are done off the grid—or damage is never officially recorded—the reports can miss critical events. This issue came to light when a Centerville, Utah mechanic used a simple online search to reveal the real story behind a seemingly undamaged vehicle.

The case revolves around a $50,000 truck sold with limited reported damage. But after performing a standard inspection, the mechanic discovered that the vehicle had been previously totaled and extensively rebuilt, casting doubt on the trustworthiness of the sale and the information provided.

A Simple Google Search Reveals What Carfax Missed

In his video, which has amassed over 474,000 views, Dave from Dave’s Auto Shop explains that by entering a vehicle’s VIN (vehicle identification number) into Google, buyers can often uncover photos of a car after a major accident, even if those details are missing from the Carfax report.

“Put it in Google, and if the car’s ever been in a wreck or totaled, you’ll get pictures,” Dave said, showing how the VIN search revealed pictures of a GMC truck that had been significantly damaged, not just “tapped” as the Carfax report suggested.

As stated by Dave, the images he found online displayed a completely destroyed truck with the entire front end caved in—damage so severe that it looked like the vehicle had rolled down a mountain. This stark contrast between the vehicle’s reported history and its real state sent shockwaves through viewers, many of whom shared their own experiences of using Google to track down hidden damage on used cars, reports Motor1.

Limitations of Carfax Reports: What Buyers Need to Know

The case underscores the limitations of Carfax and similar vehicle history reports. While these reports provide valuable information, they rely heavily on data from insurance companies, police, and participating repair shops. If a vehicle’s accident or damage wasn’t reported to one of these sources—or if the repair was made at a non-participating shop—it might not show up in the report.

Carfax itself acknowledges these gaps in its coverage, advising that buyers should always combine the report with a physical inspection. In the case of the truck Dave inspected, the Carfax report only mentioned minor front-right damage, which proved to be inaccurate.

One commenter on the video shared a similar experience, stating that they had purchased a vehicle with a clean Carfax report, only to discover years later that it had been involved in a major rollover accident—an event that had not been listed in the report.

This issue highlights the risks associated with relying solely on digital reports when buying a used car. According to Dave, a professional inspection is the only surefire way to uncover potential problems that may be missed by Carfax.

The Importance of a Professional Inspection Before Buying

The viral video has sparked intense debate on social media, with many users emphasizing the importance of professional inspections when buying used cars. Experts agree that buyers should never trust Carfax or similar reports without also having the vehicle inspected by a qualified mechanic, especially when it comes to vehicles with salvage titles.

“Never, ever, never buy a used car, and especially when it’s a salvaged title, without having a good qualified mechanic look at it,” Dave said. This advice is echoed by others who have worked in the automotive industry, with many pointing out that even heavily damaged cars can be rebuilt and sold with little to no indication of their past.

Despite the rise in popularity of VIN searches and vehicle history reports, a professional inspection remains the most reliable way to ensure a used car’s safety. “I’ve seen cars cut in half and welded back together,” one user commented, underscoring the need for buyers to be vigilant and skeptical of any used car purchase, especially when it comes with a clean report.

Carfax Guarantees and Limitations

While Carfax offers a buyback guarantee for certain situations—such as discrepancies in title brands (e.g., salvage, rebuilt)—it doesn’t cover unreported accidents or hidden damage that wasn’t made public by insurers or repair shops. Many buyers are unaware of these limitations until it’s too late.

Dave’s client, for example, faced a $50,000 mistake after purchasing a vehicle with a clean Carfax report, only to discover later that it had been rebuilt from severe damage. When he approached the dealership, they dismissed his concerns. As Dave put it, “The dealership told him to go pound sand.”

Although Carfax’s buyback guarantee provides some protection, it’s limited in scope and only applies if damage or issues are reported and verified through official channels. This makes it crucial for buyers to go beyond the report and seek out professional guidance to ensure they’re not getting duped.