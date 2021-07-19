No Comments

Meet the 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line Edition

Photo: Lexus

The Lexus Black Line series just keeps growing. By popular demand, the special edition lineup now includes the 2022 Lexus RX L in both its hybrid and gas-powered forms. Here’s a look at what makes these special-edition models a cut above the rest.

A Pioneer in Electrification: Lexus has sold more than 2 million electrified vehicles

Exclusive features

Photo: Lexus

This three-row luxury SUV was designed with customer feedback in mind. It comes with the Premium Package and offers two exterior color options — Eminent White Pearl and the brand-new Cloudburst Gray. Those colors contrast with its many blacked-out exterior features, including its lug nuts, outer mirrors, lower front bumper, grille, name plate, and 20-inch wheels.

On the inside, the Black Line RX L sports open-pore wood trim alongside eye-catching blue contrast stitching on black NuLuxe seating. That colorful highlight is found throughout the rest of the cabin, including the shifter, steering wheel, instrument panel, and the center console. Other black accents in the cabin include its key gloves, cargo mat, and floor mats.

Meet the Lexus RX L

Photo: Lexus

In addition to its Black Line-exclusive features, the RX L Premium Package boasts plenty of luxuries. It notably offers the Lexus Memory System, which saves different ergonomic preferences for each driver. You can also opt for more amenities, including a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a built-in navigation system, and a Mark Levinson premium sound system. In terms of available tech features it offers a Panoramic View Monitor, Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking, and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking.

Lexus will produce a total of 495 models of the 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line Edition — 106 hybrid models, and 389 gas-powered variants.

Find Your Perfect Match: Meet the Lexus lineup

Expect to see the 2022 Lexus R XL Black Line model in dealerships starting in late July. The gas-powered Black Line model has a starting price of $52,030, while the hybrid variant starts off at $55,290.