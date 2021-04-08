No Comments

Meet the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept

Lexus recently debuted the LF-Z Electrified concept car, a battery-electric vehicle that showcases the automaker’s plans for its future models. Here’s a look at what the LF-Z has to offer.

What’s been revealed

As part of the Lexus Electrified plan, the LF-Z Electrified concept was built on the automaker’s DIRECT4 platform, designed exclusively for electric vehicles. This four-wheel-drive platform is meant to take advantage of an EV’s instant torque and responsiveness.

Its battery packs are located under the floor to lower the model’s center of gravity and optimize its handling and insulate against road noise.

Its exterior styling is fittingly futuristic, while its interior emphasizes openness and minimalism. It boasts a panoramic roof made of electrochromic glass, which can be dimmed on command, along with a premium-quality Mark Levinson sound system.

In terms of tech, the LF-Z Electrified has a built-in AI concierge that learns your preferences, proposes routes, and even offers restaurant reservations. On top of that, the steering wheel has plenty of switches and buttons that work with the car’s head-up display. Speaking of its head-up display, the LF-Z’s features more than basic driving data. It displays navigation info, audio settings, and a driving mode selector.

A symbol of things to come

The LF-Z Electrified concept was designed to demonstrate the features of upcoming Lexus models. The automaker has ambitious plans to release 20 new or updated models by 2025. Over 10 of those will be electrified models, including plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and BEVs. Lexus is also planning to offer electrified variants of its entire lineup by 2025, with the goal of having its electric models outsell its combustion-engine vehicles. In the long run, Lexus plans to be fully carbon neutral by 2050. That includes the lifecycle for every model, from its manufacturing to its recycling of old vehicles.

Currently, the automaker hasn’t made its plans public about which regions will get which models first, but expect to see quite a few arrive stateside.