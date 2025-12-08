Mercedes-Benz Launches the All-Electric GLB EV : 0-60 in 5.4 Seconds, 320kW Charging, and More

With an impressive 800-volt architecture, the Mercedes-Benz GLB EV promises quick charging and the potential to exceed 300 miles on a full charge. This vehicle marks a significant leap forward for Mercedes-Benz as it steps into a highly competitive segment dominated by rivals like the Tesla Model Y.

Replacing both the previous gas-powered GLB and the all-electric EQB, the new GLB EV debuts with two powertrain options. Positioned as a premium electric offering, it sits on the same 800-volt MMA platform as the CLA sedan, designed with energy efficiency in mind. Mercedes-Benz’s strategy to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model Y is clear, and much is riding on the success of this new crossover.

As a luxury electric SUV, the GLB is packed with cutting-edge technology, from fast charging capabilities to innovative heating systems, catering to a growing demand for EVs with both style and functionality.

Two Distinct Versions of the GLB EV

The Mercedes-Benz GLB EV will initially offer two different configurations. The GLB 250+ features rear-wheel drive and a peak output of 268 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. According to Mercedes-Benz, this version will deliver a range between 336 and 392 miles on the WLTP cycle, equating to approximately 288 to 335 miles based on the EPA test cycle, although this range is yet to be officially confirmed reports InsideEVs.

For those seeking more power and all-wheel drive, the GLB 350 4Matic adds a second motor at the front for enhanced traction. This version delivers 349 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 5.4 seconds. Its range on the WLTP cycle is between 323 and 381 miles, with the EPA rating expected to fall between 277 and 326 miles.

Charging efficiency is a standout feature for both versions. Both GLB EV models can charge at up to 320 kW on an 800-volt charger, with the potential to add around 161 miles of range in just 15 minutes on the WLTP cycle, or about 138 miles based on EPA estimates. Additionally, the vehicle supports 400-volt DC fast chargers, providing a more flexible charging solution, though at slower speeds.

2026 Mercedes GLB – © Mercedes-Benz

Advanced Heat Pump System and Cabin Comfort

The GLB EV’s innovative heat pump system is one of its most notable features. Designed for maximum efficiency, this system scavenges heat from multiple sources: the electric drive unit, the battery, and the ambient air. Mercedes-Benz claims this design reduces the energy needed for cabin heating, enabling faster warming times in cold weather.

According to the automaker, during a 20-minute drive in temperatures as low as 19°F (-7°C), the cabin heats up twice as fast as the discontinued EQB, while using only half the energy. Notably, the heat pump system also prioritizes warming the upper body and hands first, providing quick thermal comfort even without pre-conditioning the cabin.

Inside the vehicle, Mercedes-Benz has focused on maximizing space and comfort. The GLB offers more headroom and legroom compared to both the gas-powered GLB and the electric EQB, thanks to a longer wheelbase. This design accommodates a spacious five-seat layout, with an option for a seven-seat configuration. Standard features include a panoramic glass roof, while optional extras include an electrochromic glass roof with variable opacity and an illuminated star logo on the roof.

© Mercedes-Benz

Luxurious Technology Features

Technology inside the GLB EV is equally impressive, with a digital transformation in how drivers and passengers interact with the vehicle. The GLB EV comes equipped with the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS-based infotainment system. The standard setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch central touchscreen. For those who want even more high-tech features, there is an optional second 14-inch touchscreen for the passenger, collectively creating what Mercedes-Benz calls the “MBUX Superscreen.”

2026 Mercedes GLB Interior – © Mercedes-Benz

This advanced infotainment system incorporates artificial intelligence from multiple providers, including ChatGPT-4o and Microsoft Bing, alongside navigation data from Google Maps. This integration enables personalized responses to a variety of questions, whether related to navigation or points of interest along the route. Mercedes-Benz has clearly pushed the envelope in terms of creating an immersive, connected driving experience.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB EV is slated to reach U.S. showrooms next year, though pricing details are yet to be revealed.