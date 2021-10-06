No Comments

Minor Updates coming to the 2022 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac XT4 got a handful of minor updates for the latest model year. Here’s a look at what’s new on the brand’s premium compact SUV.

New colors

For the latest model year, the XT4 gained three new colors — Latte Metallic, Rosewood Metallic, and Galactic Gray Metallic.

However, the XT4 also lost a trio of available extra-cost colors. You’ll no longer be able to choose Garnet Metallic, Shadow Metallic, and Autumn Metallic for your XT4. The XT4 also lost its optional red brake calipers, so if you’re looking to add some colorful calipers to your vehicle, your only option will be aftermarket parts.

Interior and tech

When it comes to the interior, not a whole lot has changed about the 2022 Cadillac except the name of its standard seating upholstery. Instead of calling it “leatherette,” Cadillac has decided to rebrand it as “Interluxe.” Other than the name, it’s the same faux leather that XT4 has long used.

The Cadillac XT4 is also doing away with Near Field Communication technology. NFC was initially introduced to give drivers a way to wirelessly pair compatible phones. However, many devices didn’t support NFC pairing, even in its heyday.

While 2021 models came standard with NFC, the automaker is choosing to phase it out in favor of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s no big loss — cell phones have been abandoning NFC technology, too.



More details on the XT4

Under the hood, the XT4 still comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It pumps out 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and earns up to 30 mpg on the highway. On top of that, it can tow up to 2,500 pounds — enough to bring along a boat or a small camper for a weekend excursion.

