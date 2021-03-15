No Comments

Mitsubishi Debuts ClickShop Digital Showroom

ClickShop

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi recently revealed ClickShop, its new 24-hour digital showroom. This platform makes it more convenient, easier, and faster to check out and purchase a Mitsubishi model from a nearby dealership.

How does ClickShop work?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi partnered with Motoinsight, a prominent digital retailing solutions provider, to design ClickShop. It’s only the second automaker to have a fully digital retail experience on its website for its entire sales network.

When you visit ClickShop, hosted on mitsubishicars.com, you will be able to see the real-time inventory of dealerships in your area. This means you won’t have to drive around to different dealerships to find the exact vehicle you’re interested in. You also won’t need to enter your contact information before you can view deals.

You can create a custom deal that will have pre-populated payment, tax, trade, and other information. After looking at the applicable incentives, you can submit your credit application right from your phone, laptop, or tablet. To get a closer look at the vehicle you’re considering, you can then schedule a virtual or in-person appointment.

Moving forward, Mitsubishi plans to work with Motoinsight to further increase the functionality of ClickShop. The automaker will remove any unnecessary barriers on the platform to make the vehicle purchasing process easier and more seamless.

Other recent changes for Mitsubishi

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In addition to launching its new platform, Mitsubishi has also significantly updated much of its lineup for the 2021 and 2022 model years. Its new 2022 Outlander will arrive at dealerships in April with improved technology offerings. The rest of its new models, including the extensively redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross, have already begun making their way to dealerships.

If you’re interested in seeing which of these new models your local Mitsubishi dealer has in stock, you can do so using ClickShop.