No Comments

2019 Saw Mitsubishi’s Highest Annual Sales Since 2007

2020 Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In the 2019 calendar year, Mitsubishi reportedly had its highest amount of annual sales since 2007. Furthermore, Mitsubishi saw its sales increase for the seventh year in a row, while also evolving its brand image in the U.S.

The Green Way: Outlander PHEV named 2020 Family Green Car of the Year

The annual sales report

Mitsubishi sold 121,046 vehicles in the 2019 calendar year, which accounts for 2.5 percent more vehicles sold than in 2018. 2019 also marked the third year in a row that Mitsubishi sold more than 100,000 vehicles. In December of 2019, Mitsubishi sales increased 10.3 percent over December of 2018 with 9,915 units sold last month.

As a large contributor to the calendar year-to-date sales growth, the Eclipse Cross, in particular, had a major increase in year-to-date sales with 19,661 units sold in 2019, compared to 9,485 units sold in 2018. Year-to-date sales for the Mirage and the Outlander were also up from 2018.

Major changes within the company

2019 was an important year for Mitsubishi not just in regards to its high sales but also because of the changes that the company underwent in the U.S. The headquarters for Mitsubishi Motors North America relocated from Cypress, California, to Franklin, Tennessee.

With its relocation, Mitsubishi also added new members to its senior leadership team and new dealerships to its network. The 2020 Outlander Sport was revealed with an innovative, new design that’s suggestive of upcoming models’ designs.

Mitsubishi introduced the global Visual Identity dealership redesign program to enhance your experience at the dealership. Plus, the “Small Batch, Big Impact” corporate social responsibility program launched to help social benefit organizations and small nonprofits.

Starting Off the New Year Right: Fun winter activities

Mitsubishi has been working to reinvent itself in the U.S., and, if its sales report is any indication, it would seem that Mitsubishi was successful at growing its brand during 2019.