Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Stars in New Mini Docuseries

The Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has partnered with Emergent Media to create a new show called “Soul Pursuits.” This mini docuseries is following the year-long journey that filmmaker Erika Gilsdorf is taking in her 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

What can you expect in this series?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Gilsdorf began her eco-tour in January 2021 and is spending the rest of this year traveling around the U.S. in her Outlander PHEV. Throughout her journey, she’s been meeting different people who have given back to the planet and their communities. The “Soul Pursuits” docuseries is showcasing not only these small business owners who have been prioritizing sustainability but also the capabilities of the Outlander PHEV.

The first episode of the show debuted on March 25. In it, Gilsdorf meets up with Dylan Gordon, who launched Help California in 2018. This initiative gave ranchers the support and supplies they needed after devastating wildfires spread in the state. Gordon used a combination of smart technologies, safety, and performance to make the initiative a success, which the episode highlights.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In the second episode, Gilsdorf will speak with Maddie and Trevor Gordon about the importance of minimizing greenhouse gases. You can check out this conversation and more features of the Outlander PHEV when the episode premieres on Earth Day.

Jennifer Klawin, Managing Director, Brand Partnerships at Emergent Media, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mitsubishi Motors to not only promote this incredible vehicle, but to share these important stories of artisans and changemakers positively impacting their communities through their work and generosity.”

Emergent Media will show both “Soul Pursuits” episodes on its Golden State platform and Paradise channel. You can also catch the first episode on the Mitsubishi YouTube channel here.