Mitsubishi Takes the Third Spot in 2021 Initial Quality Study

The 2021 Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study looks at the number of problems drivers experience during the first 90 days of new-vehicle ownership. With 144 problems per 100 vehicles, Mitsubishi had the third-best ranking in the 2021 study, indicating that its models have high initial quality.

How did Mitsubishi perform in the study?

The 2021 Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Initial Quality Study was based on the responses of 110,827 lessees and buyers of 2021 model-year vehicles. Respondents identified which vehicle features they experienced problems with between February and July 2021.

The most common issues that drivers had with their new cars were related to the infotainment system. Drivers found that the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity did not work well, especially when trying to connect their phones wirelessly.

The industry average score was 162 PP100, which is four points better it was than last year. Mitsubishi Motor’s initial quality score also improved by four points, moving up from sixth place in 2020 to tying Lexus for third place in 2021. Overall, new vehicles had a 2 percent increase in quality from 2020.

The 2021 Outlander Sport Black Edition

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport also had the second-best rating in the Small SUV segment. Last year, this model landed in the third spot and had 12 more points. The Outlander Sport had some major updates year over year, including the addition of the new Limited Edition trim.

Mitsubishi also revised the Black Edition trim, giving it more standard safety systems like Forward Collison Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning. The BE trim received style upgrades as well with side body graphics, unique badging, black door handles, and black 18-inch wheels with a red accent.

As automakers continue to improve their vehicles each year, we’ll hopefully see some much-needed enhancements to the infotainment systems too. We at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know what the Initial Quality Study finds next year and if Mitsubishi continues to rank well.