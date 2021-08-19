No Comments

Mitsubishi Will Offer All-New Outlander PHEV System

A teaser for the upcoming Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in hybrid comes with the PHEV system, which switches between gas and electric power automatically to optimize efficiency and performance. Now, Mitsubishi has announced that it will introduce a new PHEV system for the redesigned Outlander crossover SUV next year.

How is Mitsubishi updating the PHEV system?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

With its new PHEV system, the upcoming Outlander PHEV will have enhanced battery capacity, increased motor outlet, and an improved driving range. This means you won’t have to fill up at the gas station as often and you can expect a more powerful performance.

The current 2022 model comes with a 2.4-liter MIVEC DOHC four-cylinder that delivers 126 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque. And it gets an EPA-estimated 74 MPGe on the highway and a combined driving range of 370 miles. While each of these numbers should increase for the next model year, Mitsubishi has not yet revealed by how much.

Other changes to the model

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Since the new Outlander PHEV’s design will be based on the regular Outlander, it will also grow from two rows to three. This will allow it to accommodate up to seven passengers — two more than the current model can seat. The gas-powered Outlander is currently the only model in its class with three standard rows.

The upcoming Outlander PHEV should also have larger exterior and interior dimensions than the latest model so that it can fit the extra row. For the 2022 model year, it offers a maximum of 102.1 cubic feet of passenger volume, and you can fold down the second row to use up to 66.6 cubic feet of cargo volume. Meanwhile, the 2022 Outlander has 125.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and up to 79.7 cubic feet of cargo volume.

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will debut first in Japan during the second half of the fiscal year. It will then make its way to the U.S. during the second half of 2022.