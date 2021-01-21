No Comments

Mitsubishi Will Offer myQ Connected Garage Technology

An in-vehicle touch screen with myQ Connected Garage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has partnered with Chamberlain Group to add myQ Connected Garage to the My Mitsubishi Connect platform. With this technology, you will be able to open and close your garage door through your Mitsubishi’s in-vehicle touch-screen display.

What to Expect for the 2022 Eclipse Cross: The latest updates

Where will the technology be available?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi will introduce this technology on the upcoming 2022 Eclipse Cross. By using this compact SUV’s new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio system, you will be able to access myQ Connected Garage through the My Mitsubishi Connect app. 2018-2020 Eclipse Cross models will also gain the technology in the near future.

In order to use the technology, you will need to own a myQ smart garage door opener. If you don’t own one, you will need to choose “Add a Hub” in the My Mitsubishi Connect app and buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub. This will then add myQ to your current garage door opener.

What does it do?

The technology inside the Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Unlike other garage door openers, myQ Connected Garage will work no matter how far away you are from your house. You will be able to monitor your door as well as open and close it right from the myQ smartphone app. By syncing your smartphone with Android Auto, you will also have access to these capabilities through the My Mitsubishi Connect app on your in-vehicle touch screen.

Mitsubishi has also announced that it will offer additional features later this year for controlling your garage. These features will be available not only through Android Auto but also through Apple CarPlay.

Everything You Need to Know About the App: My Mitsubishi Connect features

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will make its debut early this year with the myQ Connected Garage technology. On top of adding this feature, this SUV will also have improved handling, increased connectivity, and an updated design.