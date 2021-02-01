No Comments

Ford Global Design Head Moray Callum Retiring

Moray Callum retiring from Ford effective May 1

Photo: Ford

Ford’s influential vice president of Design, Moray Callum, will retire from the automaker effective May 1. Callum spent more than half of his 38-year career with Ford Motor Company and recently oversaw the design of key products like the all-new Ford Bronco and NACTOY Award-winning F-150 and Mustang Mach-E.

“Moray’s influence is seen on streets around the globe,” said Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer Hau Thai-Tang. “He brought and sustained a design vision and leadership to studios — including Ghia in Italy and Mazda in Japan, in addition to Ford and Lincoln — that has elevated the beauty, meaning, and function of cars, trucks, and SUVs for millions of customers.”

Callum’s resume reads like a who’s-who of iconic vehicle designs. Since rejoining Ford in 2006, he influenced the design of the 2015 Ford F-150, the sixth-gen Mustang, and the Ford GT supercar. During a five-year stint with Mazda from 2001-2006, he guided the creation of the 2005 Mazda MX-5 and the 200 Mazda CX-7.

Callum began his career with Ford in the 1980s as a consultant designer with Ghia SpA. He officially joined the Ford team in 1995 and remained with the company until 2001. Returning in 2006, Callum took over as executive director of Design for the Americas and was ultimately promoted to VP of Design in 2014.

Anthony Lo takes over for Callum as Ford’ Design head

New Ford VP of Design Anthony Lo

Photo: Ford

Anthony Lo replaces Moray Callum as the vice president of Design. Perhaps most notably, Lo began his career by designing the legendary Lotus Carlton. Lo has spent the past 10 years with Renault, most recently serving as the vice president of Exterior Design.

To ensure a smooth transition, Lo will begin in the role on April 1, giving him a month to work with his predecessor. Lo will report to Thai-Tang, who called him “a world-class design leader with an exemplary global track record.”

Lo said that working at Ford is a dream job and that he intends for his team to approach the future of Ford design “with open minds, ingenuity, and breakthrough design solutions.”

