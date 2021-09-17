No Comments

More 2022 Silverado Trims Get Standard Turbo Engine

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is getting some big updates for 2022, including a more powerful 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. This engine boasts more torque and a more durable design — and it will also serve as the standard powerplant for a much bigger share of the Silverado trim lineup.

Previously, the 2.7-liter turbo came standard on just two Silverado trims: the LT and RST. But GM Authority points out that it will be standard on five trims for 2022, expanding to the WT, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss. Although the engine will still come standard on RST double cab models, crew cab models will carry a 5.3-liter V8.

The 2.7-liter turbo will continue to put out 310 horsepower in 2022, but it’s getting a serious torque upgrade. Instead of 348 lb-ft of torque, it will get 420 lb-ft — a 20 percent increase and a class-leading spec for base engines. Per Chevy, all that extra torque is made possible by a more rigid cylinder block casting and a stiffer crankshaft.

This engine will also deliver up to 9,500 pounds of towing capacity and continue to be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Photo: Chevrolet

It appears that the Silverado’s previous entry-level engine, a 4.3-liter V6, will be phased out for 2022. It’s currently the standard powerplant for the WT, Custom and Custom Trail Boss, delivering 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque.

Engine updates are just a small proportion of all the changes the Silverado is receiving for 2022. The truck will come with standard Chevy Safety Assist across the board, introduce a new 13.4-inch touch screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and offer Super Cruise hands-free driving on the top-of-the-line High Country. A new grille and front fascia, new exterior paint options, and a fully redesigned interior are coming, too. The Silverado lineup will even add a ZR2 off-road trim for the first time.

