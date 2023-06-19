No Comments

New 3X Trim Expands GMC Hummer EV Lineup

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (left) and 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

Photo: GMC

The all-electric GMC Hummer EV supertruck is adding a new 3X trim level — allowing customers to choose between high-end off-road capabilities and optimized on-road dynamics. The 2023 Hummer EV Pickup and the 2024 Hummer EV SUV will both be available in this 3X configuration.

Sunroof Service: How to clean and maintain your vehicle’s sunroof

Hummer EV 3X details

GMC has already announced the Hummer EV Edition 1, a deluxe model that showcases all of the truck’s most advanced features and capabilities. The 3X trim will slot just below Edition 1 in the lineup.

Standard 3X trims prioritize what GMC calls a “sportier, more urban-focused look” and comfortable, responsive handling on the pavement, thanks to 22-inch wheels and special 35-inch all-terrain tires that are at home in a wide range of driving situations. For adventure enthusiasts, the 3X is also available with the Extreme Off-Road Package. This package includes 18-inch wheels, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, rocker protectors with built-in assist steps, and extra skid plates and underbody cameras.

The Hummer EV 3X Pickup boasts up to 355 miles of driving range, along with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and an 8,500-pound towing max enabled by an innovative three-motor design. Models with the Extreme Off-Road Package offer 329 miles of range.

Photo: GMC

Meanwhile, the Hummer EV 3X SUV can travel up to 314 miles on a single charge, or 298 miles with the off-road package. It can also deliver up to 830 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and 7,500 pounds of towing capacity.

For both the SUV and the pickup, 3X trims come equipped with key Hummer EV technologies like 4 Wheel Steer, CrabWalk for diagonal driving, and the acceleration-enhancing Watts to Freedom mode.

Keep up with all the latest Hummer EV news and more by following our GMC brand coverage at The News Wheel.