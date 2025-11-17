You Can Now Buy a New 5VZ V-6 Crate Engine for Your Classic Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma

LC Engineering has launched a rebuilt version of the iconic 5VZ-FE engine, complete with performance upgrades and modern reliability. This crate engine is designed for direct fitment, giving enthusiasts a way to keep their trucks original without compromising on quality or power.

As the market for vintage and classic trucks grows, early Tacomas and 4Runners—known for their long-lasting powertrains—have become increasingly valuable. But with original engines showing their age, options have been limited. Junkyard swaps come with unknown histories, and replacing an old truck with a new one means embracing downsized turbo engines and CVTs that many loyalists prefer to avoid. LC Engineering’s new offering provides a third option: a zero-mile, emissions-legal V6 that slots in just like the factory original.

This launch also follows a broader trend among manufacturers and aftermarket specialists supporting older vehicles with new parts. Nissan, Honda, and Mazda are already backing restoration projects for popular 1990s models, while Toyota has resumed production of select components for older engines and Land Cruiser models. LC Engineering’s 5VZ-FE crate engine follows the same philosophy—but in a complete, ready-to-run package.

OEM-Style Performance With Upgraded Internals

The 5VZ-FE crate engine from LC Engineering isn’t just a rebuilt core—it’s an enhanced version of the original. The long block, labeled as a Stage 1 Performance engine, includes ported and polished heads, ARP head studs, and a lightweight crank pulley. According to CarBuzz, these upgrades make the engine more robust while preserving its stock look and feel.

Priced at around $10,000, the crate motor might seem costly at first glance. But when compared to a new Tacoma hybrid starting at over $47,000—or a used GM LS V8 swap that can quickly surpass $15,000 including labor—it’s a compelling alternative for those committed to keeping their trucks true to form. The engine is built entirely from new parts and comes with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty, offering far more reliability than a salvage yard replacement.

It’s designed to be a direct bolt-in for original 5VZ-equipped trucks, which means no cutting, no splicing, and no guessing. Everything lines up as it did from the factory—just with newer, stronger components.

Built for Boost and Emissions-Legal

One of the highlights of the new engine is that it’s supercharger-ready. LC Engineering also sells a Magnuson TVS1320 blower kit engineered to work specifically with this setup. The supercharger increases output by 42% in horsepower and 23% in torque, raising final figures to around 262 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.

Unlike many performance upgrades, the kit is CARB-certified, making it street-legal in all 50 states, including California. That detail alone sets this crate engine apart from most aftermarket builds, which often face regulatory hurdles when it comes to emissions compliance.

The supercharger itself carries a three-year warranty, adding an extra layer of protection for drivers aiming for more power without sacrificing daily drivability. Altogether, the engine and blower combo is one of the few emissions-legal ways to significantly boost a 5VZ-powered truck while maintaining its reliability and street status.

Designed With Restoration in Mind

The engine’s intended buyer isn’t someone chasing track times. It’s the Toyota enthusiast looking to breathe new life into their classic Tacoma or 4Runner without abandoning what made those trucks great in the first place. LC Engineering is targeting owners aiming for period-correct restorations that stay loyal to the truck’s original DNA.

The move fits a broader cultural shift toward OEM-style restoration for ‘90s and early 2000s vehicles. Toyota’s renewed interest in legacy parts, and the success of resto-mod projects like FJ40 and Land Cruiser rebuilds, show that there’s demand for preserving—not replacing—aging vehicles.

LC Engineering’s reputation in the Toyota performance scene, especially with the 22R and 22RE four-cylinder engines, adds credibility to the 5VZ-FE project.