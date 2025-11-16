The Toyota Tacoma Remains the Top-Selling Truck in Its Category — Leaving the Competitors Way Behind

As the third quarter of 2025 closes, Tacoma sales have surged dramatically, putting the truck on pace for its strongest performance in over a decade. This surge places it far ahead of its competitors, underlining American consumers’ enduring preference for the model despite strong domestic contenders.

Toyota’s decision to launch the fourth-generation Tacoma for the 2024 model year seems to have paid off. With redesigned features and renewed consumer interest, the momentum has continued into 2025, reinforcing the truck’s market dominance. While the midsize pickup segment is seeing overall growth, no rival has come close to matching the Tacoma’s volume so far this year.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro – © Toyota

Fourth-Gen Tacoma Drives Record-Breaking Numbers

The updated design and specifications of the fourth-generation Tacoma have reignited enthusiasm among buyers. According to Motor1, Toyota sold 73,591 units of the Tacoma in the third quarter alone, pushing the year-to-date total to 204,464 trucks, marking a 61.2 percent rise compared to 2024 figures—numbers not seen since its 2021 peak of 257,000.

This leap in performance follows the rollout of the latest model, introduced in 2024. While the article doesn’t delve into specifics of the truck’s upgrades, the sharp sales growth strongly suggests that the refresh struck a chord with consumers. It’s a clear sign that Toyota’s approach to evolving the Tacoma has worked, especially in a market that’s increasingly competitive and diverse.

The Tacoma’s status isn’t just based on history or brand loyalty. With this kind of sales traction, it remains an active choice for drivers seeking a reliable, mid-sized pickup that blends performance with brand reputation.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter – © Toyota

Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger Trail Far Behind

While the Tacoma surges ahead, other players in the midsize segment are posting modest gains but remain far from the leader. The Chevrolet Colorado, the next-best-selling model, recorded 77,390 sales by the end of September, less than 40 percent of Tacoma’s volume. The Ford Ranger followed with 48,278 units sold, reflecting a 57.4 percent year-over-year increase.

Even so, the gap between the Ranger and the Colorado underscores how sharply sales drop after the second-place truck. The Nissan Frontier came in just behind the Ranger with 47,630 units, but it was the only midsize truck to register a decline in sales, slipping 12.2 percent from the previous year.

These numbers suggest that while the segment is growing overall, the bulk of the momentum is still centered around the Tacoma. The competitors are improving but not fast enough to challenge the dominance Toyota has built across several consecutive years.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited – © Toyota

Jeep Gladiator and Gmc Canyon Stay In the Game

Outside the top four, the Jeep Gladiator and GMC Canyon continue to post respectable gains. The Gladiator ranked fifth in the segment, with 38,513 units sold this year—a rise of 18.0 percent, showing that it still has a dedicated base despite the niche appeal.

The Canyon remains in last place among midsize offerings, but its 27,878 sales through the third quarter represent a 3.4 percent increase over last year. The brand is still benefitting from broader segment growth, although it remains far from the front of the pack.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport – © Toyota

Both trucks remain part of a competitive field that is poised to get even more crowded. The article also notes the upcoming Ram midsize truck, which has yet to enter the race. Though no launch details or numbers are provided, its introduction will further test the resilience of Toyota’s long-standing dominance.