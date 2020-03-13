No Comments

New Audi A3 Sportback Images Hit the Web

The Audi A3 Sportback is looking sharp

Photo: Audi

American drivers are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Audi A3 sedan in the U.S. later this year. Audi has been rather tight-lipped about their new generation of compact cars, and details are currently scarce. However, a batch of images showing off the new Audi A3 Sportback have just hit the web, and they are a ‘beaut!

A good look at the new Audi A3 Sportback

The new Audi A3 Sportback in these images is the hatchback variant of the A3. The sleek vehicle will offer front-wheel drive capabilities, gasoline and diesel options for its turbo engine, and available six-speed manual transmission. Its exterior features new accents and bold styling, with the images showing off a classy blue body. On the inside, drivers can find a 10.1-inch touch-screen infotainment system, and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster.

Audi has big plans for future editions of the vehicle. Higher-performance variants with enhanced features like torque vectoring and adaptive dampers are being considered. Audi also plans to release hybrid versions down the road.

It might be pretty, but American fans shouldn’t expect this exact version to make its way across the ocean. Audi currently has no plans to export the A3 Sportback to the States. Instead, its smaller sedan cousin will make the journey. As previously mentioned, not much is known about the look or interior technology of the A3 sedan. The only information that has been revealed so far has been of the under-the-hood variety. This variant is confirmed to feature all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With any luck, this special look at the new Audi A3 Sportback has contained some hints about what the sedan version will look and function like. While the cars certainly won’t be identical, the hatchback’s overall look and interior technology may have told us a lot about what we can expect when Audi begins production on the smaller variant. Only time will tell!