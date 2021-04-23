No Comments

New Dark Moon Blue Color Coming to the 2021 Buick Encore

This striking color scheme is new to the 2021 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

The colors of our vehicles can say a lot about us. Some people prefer brighter reds and blues, and some prefer darker, cooler shades. If you fall into the latter category, Buick has good news for you. The 2021 Buick Encore is now being sold in an eye-catching new Dark Moon Blue color scheme.

A look at the new Dark Moon Blue color option

The latest iteration of the Buick Encore received a number of minor updates upon its release. These include a new standard engine option, a few tech tweaks, and two new color options. One of these colors is Dark Moon Blue, and as the above picture attests, it’s certainly a sight to behold.

The dark color compliments the high-end feel of the Encore very well, giving it an air of sophistication and seriousness that some drivers may feel is missing from the brighter color options. The refined sculpt of the Encore is also shown off nicely by this color scheme.

The new Dark Moon Blue hue joins four other metallic color options available for the 2021 Encore. It’s also currently the only blue option available for the snazzy crossover. Last year’s 2020 Encore shipped with a significantly lighter Deep Azure Metallic blue option, which was dropped for the new model year.

If you want to add this striking hue to your 2021 Buick Encore, it will cost you an extra $495 in addition to the base price when ordering the vehicle online. The color can be applied to all Encore trim levels with the exception of the base trim, and is also available on Encore Preferred models. Its color code is G5J, and its touch-up paint code is WA-434E.

If you’d rather pickup your Dark Moon Blue 2021 Encore in person, you’re in luck: dealers around the country are currently carrying Encore stock with this color variant. Contact your preferred dealer to ask about availability.