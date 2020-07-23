No Comments

New GMC EV Hummer Might be Successor to the Military Humvee

Photo: General Motors

GM Defense has been on a roll in recent months. The military-oriented division of GM has not only been tapped to produce Chevy Colorado-based Infantry Defense Vehicles, but GM Defense president David Albritton has revealed that the automaker is open to producing GMC Hummer EVs to suit the military’s needs.

What we know so far

The Hummer HX is concept model from 2015. It was designed to showcase GMC’s ideas for a military-grade SUV

Photo: General Motors

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming electrified GMC Hummer, Albritton hinted at the model’s potential uses.

“GM has announced that it is coming out with a [GMC] Hummer battery-electric truck in 2021. It’s a full-size truck with 400 miles of range, 1,000 foot-pounds of torque, a very highly-capable vehicle,” Albritton stated. “That could provide a great base platform for an electric vehicle to be used in the military context.”

Although Albritton states that GM Defense is not currently slated to produce Hummer EVs for the military, he would like the company to be in a good position to meet the needs of its clients.

If the automaker is tapped to make a military-spec Hummer EV, the two models are expected to be as similar as the Hummer H1 and the Humvee.

History of the Hummer

GM’s relationship with the Hummer goes back over two decades. In 1999, the automaker acquired the brand and marketed a consumer-grade version of the famed military vehicle. This vehicle, known as the H1, was sold until 2006. The H2 was sold from 2002 until 2009. The H3 was the last model to be released before GM nixed the brand.

However, the Hummer will soon ride again. General Motors has revived Hummer as a sub-brand of GMC. GMC plans to release two electrified Hummer models, a full-size truck and an SUV.

Currently, the Hummer truck is expected to arrive in late 2021, while the SUV is scheduled for a late 2022 release.