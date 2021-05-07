No Comments

Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Four New Carbon Fiber Parts

You can add four new Ford Performance carbon fiber parts to the Mustang Shelby GT500

Photo: Ford

At 760 horsepower, the Mustang Shelby GT500 is already plenty ridiculous. Like, plenty. But Ford, not content having made the most powerful street-legal car in its history, decided to up the ante even more for its premier pony. Last month, Ford launched four Ford Performance aftermarket carbon fiber parts for the Shelby GT500.

If you own or plan to own a Mustang Shelby GT500, you can now opt for a new hood vent and rain tray kit, front splitter with belly pan, front bumper insert, and rear decklid trim panel. Each component is made using lightweight, durable carbon fiber and can be installed at home or at your nearest Ford dealer.

The hood vent and rain tray kit carries a starting price of $1,185. It’ll cost you $1,820 for the front splitter with belly pan and $1,150 for the front bumper insert. The rear decklid trim panel costs $575. Grand total if you want all four parts: $4,730 MSRP.

Photos: New carbon fiber parts for Mustang Shelby GT500

That same fearsome face, only better

Photo: Ford

New insert ramps up curb appeal

Photo: Ford

Clear GT500 branding so there’s no confusion

Photo: Ford

Carbon fiber hood vents be looking goodt

Photo: Ford

The rain tray helps cut curb weight

Photo: Ford

C-c-c-cold-hearted

Photo: Ford

S-s-s-snake

Photo: Ford

Even the belly pan on this thing looks nice

Photo: Ford

On top of making the Shelby GT500 look snazzier, these parts serve a performance purpose. The hood vent and rain tray kit halves the weight of the stock option down to four pounds. With the front splitter and belly pan, weight drops from seven pounds to four. The bumper insert and decklid trim panel weigh three pounds combined. Overall, the carbon fiber parts save about nine pounds off the factory weight of the Mustang Shelby GT500.

According to Mark Wilson, the head of vehicle personalization for Ford North America, the new parts were put to the test at the Ford Performance Racing School in North Carolina. Not only did they ace the challenge, but he says they give customers an additional level of personalization with “an elevated track-proven look from every angle.”

Better still, you could potentially pair these Ford Performance parts with the already available Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Package. That upgrade includes 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, an exposed carbon fiber instrument panel, and a GT4 track wing.

You can grab any and/or all of the carbon fiber parts for the Shelby GT500 at your Ford dealer or the Ford Performance Parts website.

