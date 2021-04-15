No Comments

New Tech Turns GMC Hummer EV SUV Into Off-Road Monster

Photo: GMC

Off-road dominance takes top priority in the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV — as illustrated by a pair of advanced technologies that will make their debut when this all-electric beast arrives in early 2023. Satellite-enabled trail mapping and a mobile generator are just two of the many features designed to make the Hummer EV SUV right at home on any type of terrain.

Photo: GMC

Trail-mapping capabilities

The Hummer EV SUV is receiving new trail-mapping capabilities as part of the redesigned myGMC app. Drawing on satellite data, drivers will easily be able to find and map out off-road routes. This trail-mapping system also coordinates with other technologies to monitor and forecast energy consumption and make sure the battery has enough of a charge to handle the journey.

Photo: GMC

On-board generator

An available new Power Station generator for the Hummer EV SUV can provide 19.2 kilowatts of AC charging, serve as a mobile generator on wilderness journeys, and even give other electric vehicles a charging boost.

Photo: GMC

Other all-terrain tech

The Hummer EV SUV boasts an array of available technologies for off-road driving. Off-Road Widgets provide comprehensive information about vehicle settings and performance. One-Pedal Driving and Terrain Mode precisely coordinate the brakes and accelerator for highly controlled driving. 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk propels the vehicle diagonally across rough ground. Extract Mode lifts the suspension several inches for easier ground clearance. There’s also an UltraVision camera system with underbody views for spotting obstacles on the trail.

Photo: GMC

Off-road specs

With its ability to send massive amounts of power to a single wheel, the Ultium platform provides the Hummer EV SUV with serious off-road aptitude. A shorter wheelbase than the Hummer EV truck gives the SUV a tight 35.4-foot turning radius. It also achieves 16 inches of ground clearance and 32 inches of water fording depth. Other key specs: a maximum departure angle of 49 degrees, 13 inches of suspension travel, and the ability to climb a 60 percent grade.

