New Updates Announced for the Audi Q2
This month will see preorders begin for the new Audi Q2 in Europe. First introduced back in 2016, this subcompact SUV is even smaller than Audi’s smallest offering in the U.S., the compact Q3. The small-but-mighty Q2 has continued to see strong sales across its European markets, and the latest iteration will see a slew of exciting new updates and features.
The Audi Q2’s new updates
The new updates coming to the Q2 SUV include several design changes and some new connectivity and safety technologies. Beginning on the outside, the new Q2 features redesigned front and rear fascias. Powerful LED headlights will now also come standard. Wheel sizes will range from 16 to 19 inches in diameter, and drivers can also add a sport suspension upgrade that lowers the body by nearly half an inch. On the inside, new trim and ambient lighting options can be found on the dash, giving the vehicle a dash of extra optional customization.
The most exciting updates will be found in the new Q2’s infotainment and driver-assist features. The subcompact SUV will now feature both an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an available 8.3-inch infotainment screen. Drivers will be able to connect to the internet through a built-in hotspot, and rock out to their favorite tunes with a 14-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen. The Q2’s new safety features include a rear camera, automatic steering, a front collision warning, and compatibility with an app-based remote monitoring system.
The rest of the Audi Q2’s specs — including engine and powertrain options — will remain unchanged for the new version.
Due to Audi’s desire to keep the Q3 as their smallest crossover in the U.S. market, the new Q2 will not be hitting North American roads anytime soon. European drivers can place their orders for the updated subcompact later in September.
