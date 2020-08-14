No Comments

Next-Gen Buick Envision S Introduced in China

Photo: Buick

The premium Envision S and Envision S Avenir are the newest additions to Buick’s ever-growing SUV lineup for the Chinese market.

These next-generation Buick SUV models differ from the previous Envision by offering a new platform and a more aerodynamic, sporty, and distinctive exterior, along with an overhauled cabin stocked with a wide range of advanced technologies.

So what’s the difference between the Chinese Buick Envision S and the 2021 Envision that will go on sale soon in the U.S.? According to GM Authority, they’re essentially the same model with an “S” tacked on for the Chinese market. In China, the old Envision will be a less-premium model sold alongside the new Envision S. In the U.S., the old Envision will simply be replaced by the new one.

In China, the Buick Envision S will come in three variants — plus the ultra-luxurious Avenir configuration. At every level, it’s a significant upgrade compared to the regular Envision.

Photo: Buick

The Envision S shares a 237-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine and nine-speed automatic transmission with models like the Cadillac XT4. It also features an independent rear suspension and selectable driving modes for greater agility and smoothness.

Exterior styling for the Envision S includes a sportier and sleeker shape, a new signature grille, full LED headlamps, and an available black-accented Sport Package. The interior is elevated by comfort-enhancing ergonomics, soft-touch materials, and a panoramic roof.

The Envision S comes fully stocked with cutting-edge technologies for safety and connectivity. Over-the-air software updates, a 10-inch touch screen, and wireless smartphone integration are a few of the highlights. Advanced noise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an available air quality control system ensure comfort. Automatic parking assist, a rearview mirror with streaming video, 360-degree surround view, and a heads-up display are available to improve convenience and visibility.

The Envision S Avenir distinguishes itself with a mesh grille, 20-inch wheels, unique LED taillamps, a hands-free liftgate, and special Avenir badging and paint. FlexRide technology and continuous damping control provide upgraded control, responsiveness, and comfort.

American drivers interested in the Envision S will be able to experience it early next year when the 2021 Envision arrives at U.S. dealerships.