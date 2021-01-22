No Comments

NHTSA Pleads With Drivers To Be Safer On the Road

Although there are fewer drivers on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems the drivers who have been occupying the roads are engaging in risky driving habits. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has monitored these alarming trends, warning the public in an open letter.

“Preliminary data tells us that during the national health emergency, fewer Americans drove but those who did took more risks and had more fatal crashes,” reports the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the NHTSA’s reports, 65 percent of the drivers who were involved in a serious crash and underwent medical treatment in a trauma center were guilty of driving under the influence.

Drivers also used little restraint when it came to the gas pedal.

“One recent report showed a median 22 percent increase in speeds in select metropolitan areas,” according to the NHTSA.

Driving under the influence and speeding weren’t the only poor decisions drivers made, though, according to the NHTSA. Too many drivers opted not to fasten their seat belts.

“In April, double the average number of people were thrown from vehicles during crashes, indicating no seat belts,” reports the NHTSA.

After reviewing the data, the NHTSA reminds drivers of their responsibilities and urges them to make significant changes in 2021.

“Driving is a privilege, and with it comes the responsibility of protecting yourself and those around you. Traffic laws and the rules of the road are there to protect all of us. Following the rules of the road makes it much more likely that you will get home safely,” advises the NHTSA.

The NHTSA concluded its open letter to the public urging drivers to reverse the unsafe driving trend of 2020, abandon unnecessary risks on the road, and embrace safe driving practices now and in the future.