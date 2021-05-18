No Comments

Nissan and Turo Team Up to Bring Benefits to LEAF Drivers

Photo: Nissan

Nissan and the Turo peer-to-peer car-sharing service are teaming up to bring benefits to new Nissan LEAF drivers. This nationwide promotion offers a $350 Turo credit when you lease or purchase a new LEAF.

The benefits of Turo

Turo gives you access to thousands of vehicles available through a peer-to-peer sharing service. That means you can tap into Turo to rent an SUV for road trips or a truck to help you move cargo.

“Nissan understands our LEAF customers and we know that there are times when they may need a different vehicle for a specific occasion,” explained Aditya Jairaj, Nissan’s director of EV marketing and sales strategy. “With this offer, LEAF owners get a great electric vehicle that suits their everyday driving, but if they want a different vehicle to help move or take a large family on a road trip, Nissan and Turo are giving them options.”

This new promotion grew from the success of the Nissan Experience Test Drive pilot program, which ran at select Nissan dealerships in Phoenix, Denver, and Washington D.C. for six months in late 2019. It enabled drivers to book long-term test drives of Nissan models so they could make more informed buying decisions.

“Turo allows potential car buyers to see how the car they’re interested in fits into their daily life,” stated Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo. “They can test it out with their families for a few days or weeks.”

Meet the Nissan LEAF

Since it debuted in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold over a half-million models. It’s currently available in both LEAF and LEAF PLUS variants. The standard LEAF offers an EPA-estimated 149 miles of range, while the PLUS model offers 226 miles. And like many other vehicles in the Nissan lineup, they come standard with the Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist technology, ProPILOT Assist, and NissanConnect service.

The 2021 Nissan LEAF starts at $31,670, while the Nissan LEAF PLUS has a starting MSRP of $38,270. Both are currently available on dealership lots.