Nissan Armada Ranks as Reliable SUV on US News’ List

Finding an SUV you can trust is essential to your life on the go. You definitely don’t have time for breakdowns, especially after the sizable amount you’ll put down when purchasing an SUV. Then there’s the cost of maintenance that coincides with vehicle ownership — the less you have to spend at the service bay, the better. But, what three-row SUV is worth your personal and financial investment? According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2021 Nissan Armada. It made the pub’s list of the Most Reliable 3-Row SUVs in 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Armada

“The Nissan Armada is the only SUV on our list that earned a Best predicted reliability rating from J.D. Power. Restyled for 2021, Nissan’s largest SUV sports a roomy cabin, a V8 engine, and a long list of features,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.

The 2021 Armada falls short in fuel efficiency, towing capacity, and agility, compared to competitors adds Trop.

2021 Nissan Armada

As the flagship SUV, the 2021 Nissan Armada has plenty of space for eight. The well-equipped cabin features quality materials and supportive seating. You can opt for captain’s chairs in the second row. The exterior sports a redesign championed by a new grille, hood, and LED headlights, and taillights. The front and rear bumpers are also updated for the 2021 model year.

The 2021 Armada also boasts a new 12.3-inch color display as a standard feature. It is the largest in its class. It integrates connectivity tech such as Wi-Fi and wireless Apple CarPlay to sync your smartphone. The Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six driver-assist technologies, is also standard on the 2021 Armada.

Powering the 2021 Armada is a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 that puts out a best-in-class horsepower rating of 400 and 413 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2021 Armada can tow a maximum weight of 8,500 pounds. Trailer Sway Control and integrated Trailer Brake Controller are newly available equipment for the SUV.