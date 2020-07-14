No Comments

Nissan Canada Announces Sales Numbers for Second Quarter

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

The second-quarter sales numbers for Nissan Canada are in, and they’re lacking when compared to last year. Tallying the units sold from April to June, sales in Canada are down approximately 57.3 percent compared to 2019. In 2020, total Canadian second-quarter sales recorded 17,123 units sold.

Feel Confidant Behind the Wheel: Check out the safety tech in the 2020 Nissan Kicks

Despite the decrease in sales (highly the fault of the COVID-19 pandemic), Canadian drivers who were in the buying mood this year pledged their loyalty to the Nissan Rogue and the Nissan Kicks.

In the first quarter, 4,339 Nissan Rogue models hit the road in Canada. This brings the tally to 9,857 units sold for 2020 so far, continuing its best-seller status in the Nissan lineup. Driving into second place is the Nissan Kicks. The stylish, sporty compact crossover posted 2.621 units sold in the last quarter.

Second-quarter 2020 sales for Nissan cars — Micra, Versa Note, Sentra, Altima, Maxima, LEAF, 370Z, and GT-R — hit 3,216 units. In 2019, the number was 7,852. This is a 59.0 percent difference.

Second-quarter 2019 sales for Nissan SUVs/trucks — Kicks, Qashqai, Rogue, Pathfinder, Murano, Armada, Frontier, TITAN, NV, and NV200 — came in at 13,087 units compared to 2019 second-quarter sales of 29,452, a 55.6-percent change.

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Rogue

The 2020 Nissan Rogue is an adventure-ready crossover that delivers a powerful, fuel-efficient performance. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and Continuously Variable Transmission lurks under the hood, allowing an EPA-estimated combined rating of 29 mpg. When properly equipped, the 2020 Rogue can tow a maximum weight of 1,102 pounds. Available intelligent All-Wheel Drive offers unparalleled control.

2020 Nissan Kicks SV

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Kicks

The 2020 Nissan Kicks features a 1.6-liter engine, which allows an incredible EPA-estimated combined rating of 33 mpg. With advanced driver-assist technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning, the Kicks prioritizes a confident driving experience.

Stay Connected on Your Journey: 2020 Nissan Kicks technology

The 2020 Nissan lineup features cars, SUVs, and trucks equipped with the latest safety features and infotainment technologies along with standout design to help elevate your time on the road.