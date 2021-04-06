No Comments

Nissan Canada Has Strong First-Quarter Sales

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The first quarter of 2020 was rough for vehicle sales, but that dry spell seems to have come to a close for Nissan Canada. The automaker reported strong sales for the first quarter of 2021. Here’s a look at the sales figures and the hottest sellers.

Compared the first quarter of 2020, Nissan Canada’s sales were up by 29.4 percent. In terms of raw numbers, during the first quarter of 2020, Nissan saw 19,663 sales. In 2021, Nissan made 25,082 sales during the same time frame.

Designed with Families in Mind: The 2021 Nissan Rogue

The Rogue is a hot commodity among families

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Once again, the Rogue held the honor of being the automaker’s hottest-selling model. This year, Nissan sold 9,218 units of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue. 2020 only saw 5,518 sales, which when compared to 2021, translates to a whopping 67.1 percent increase. The latest generation of the Rogue gained completely refreshed styling, inside and out. But the changes were more than skin deep — it also gained the comprehensive Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver-assist technology suite as a standard feature across its entire lineup. It’s even slated to gain a turbo engine.

In addition to marking the start of the nameplate’s eighth generation, the 2021 Rogue attracted drivers with its family-focused features. “The all-new Rogue was purposefully designed to meet all of the needs of today’s young families,” stated Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales.

The stylish Kicks draws in young drivers

2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

In March of 2021, the Kicks saw its strongest month of sales yet. It moved 4,423 models, which constitutes an uptick of 66 percent compared to 2020. For 2021, the Kicks added standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as larger touch screen options, with the goal of attracting younger buyers who enjoy staying connected on the go. In addition to its tech updates, it gained an updated interior, new color combinations, additional wheel styles, and available LED headlights.

Perfect for Your Daily Drive: The 2021 Nissan Sentra

The commuter-friendly Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

The Sentra also saw quite a boom — with 2,245 models sold, its sales increased by 92.9 percent. For the latest model year, the fuel-efficient Nissan Sentra gained standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Top trims added available Wi-Fi connectivity and NissanConnect remote services.

The all-new 2021 Rogue has no doubt been a strong driver for sales. And with the 2022 Frontier on the horizon, it seems that the automaker’s upward sales trend will continue.