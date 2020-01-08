No Comments

Nissan Debuts Innovative e-4ORCE Technology at CES 2020

Nissan debuts e-4ORCE technology at CES-2020

Photo: Nissan

Nissan is continuing to innovate the electric vehicle market with its reveal of the innovative e-4ORCE tech at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Designed to propel immediate torque to all four wheels, the new twin-motor all-wheel-control system delivers a sporty performance and fun-to-drive attitude in the vehicles it powers.

Check Out: 5 New Year’s resolutions for your car

“The e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control technology offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before,” said Takao Asami, Nissan’s senior vice president of research and advanced engineering. “This technology enables excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces and comfortable ride for all passengers.”

Nissan debuts e-4ORCE technology at CES-2020

Photo: Nissan

Since the system’s front and rear motors employ regenerative braking, the driver and passengers are privy to a smooth, comfortable ride, even in city environments where stop and go driving is the norm. But the e-4ORCE is not just designed for city commuters; it’s ideal for drivers who prefer more challenging terrains for their driving adventures.

“Similarly, on rough, bumpy roads and when accelerating, motor control is optimized to maintain ride comfort by minimizing irregular movement,” reports Nissan. “e-4ORCE increases driver confidence by faithfully tracing the driver’s intended line thanks to ultra-high-precision motor and brake control. With the confidence to handle such a variety of road surfaces, even for novice drivers on slippery surfaces, driving becomes more enjoyable.”

Guests at CES 2020 have two options including the Ariya Concept, a crossover that runs on electric power, and a test car to get a closer look at the finely-tuned, industry-leading e-4ORCE tech from Nissan.

Learn More: About Nissan safety systems

The annual CES is produced by the Consumer Technology Association, and this year’s innovation celebration runs from January 7-10.