Nissan Debuts New Off-Road Parts at Rebelle Rally
The Nissan Frontier is ready to rock the Rebelle Rally with a brand new set of NISMO parts. The automaker plans to use the grueling race to showcase everything from off-road lighting to a new performance suspension kit. Here’s a look at some of the accessories that are coming soon to Nissan trucks.
New NISMO parts
Off-road suspension kit
In addition to adding a 2-inch lift to your truck’s ride height, this suspension system is built to handle the extra weight of camping equipment, heavy-duty tires, and other NISMO off-road gear. Nissan boasts that this suspension kit features monotube, gas-pressurized front and rear shocks with digressive valving, which provide better damping capabilities.
NISMO off-road bumper
Despite its heavy-duty design, this powder-coated steel bumper only weights 105 pounds. It offers two attachment points, which you can use for lights or recovery shackles. It’s also engineered to give easy access to winch controls. If this bumper isn’t your style, don’t fret. This is just the first in a series of upcoming NISMO bumpers.
Lighting systems
In addition to launching a line of NISMO bumpers, Nissan is collaborating with Rigid Industries to develop off-road lighting systems. While the full lineup will feature a wide selection of beam patterns, designs, and sizes, the first model on the market will feature 6-inch round driving lamps, which will light up the trail with the power of 8,600 lumens.
NISMO off-road Wheels
These custom NISMO-branded wheels help the Frontier carry more gear than its standard-issue wheels. These Axis Gray rims are rated for loads up to 1,950 pounds.
Compatibility and availability
These parts will be available for the 2005-2020 Frontier. You’ll also be able to use them to kit out your next-gen Frontier or 2016-2021 TITAN. And even though the model is officially extinct, these NISMO parts will work with the 2005-2015 Nissan Xterra. They’ll be sold at Nissan dealerships and NISMO retailers, or purchased directly from the Nissan website.
