Nissan Foundation Supports Cultural Diversity with Grants

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Foundation has earmarked a sizeable sum to 28 nonprofit organizations that promote cultural diversity. The 2021 grant cycle of the Nissan Foundation will disperse a total of $697,000 in grants. Organizations in Southern California, Central Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, the metro areas of New York and Atlanta, and Southeast Michigan will benefit from the automaker’s generosity to help further their missions.

“For nearly 30 years, the Nissan Foundation has been committed to amplifying the efforts of nonprofit organizations doing the important work of sharing diverse cultural perspectives and experiences with communities across the country,” said Andrew Tavi, president of the Nissan Foundation. “At perhaps no other time in recent history has the work of these organizations been so critical. We are proud to support their efforts to inspire people to embrace the value of our differences.”

Over the course of the Nissan Foundation, which spans more than 29 years, the Nissan Foundation has helped approximately 150 organizations with $13 million in donations. These organizations focus on promoting cultural diversity through education. The Nissan Foundation was founded in 1992.

Michigan nonprofits

The recipients of the 2021 grants include the InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit. The grant from the Nissan Foundation will help the organization improve its Religious Diversity Journeys program, which helps expose children to different faiths through field trips.

Other Michigan recipients include the Arab American National Museum, Detroit Educational Television Foundation, Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus, and U.S. Committee for Refugees & Immigrants, Inc.

California nonprofits

According to Nissan, “The Japanese American National Museum will use its 2021 grant to fund its School Visits program, which enables school groups from throughout Southern California to visit the museum and witness the experiences of Japanese Americans from early immigration in the 19th century through the present.”

Other grant recipients in California include the Autry Museum of the American West, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, and San Diego Museum of Us.

Georgia nonprofits

Nonprofits in Georgia are the Atlanta Historical Society, Inc., Catholic Charities Atlanta, and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

Mississippi nonprofits

Nonprofits in Mississippi are the Cleveland Music Foundation d/b/a GRAMMY Museum Mississippi and Foundation for MS History.

New York nonprofits

The nonprofits in New York include the Brooklyn Historical Society, Jewish Children’s Museum, The Jewish Museum, One To World, and Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding.

Tennessee nonprofits

The nonprofits that earned grants from the Nissan Foundation in Tennessee are the Discovery Center, Global Education Center, Nashville Public Library Foundation, Nashville Public Television, Oasis Center, Inc., Stars Nashville, Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, and the YWCA Nashville & Middle TN.

Texas nonprofit

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum was also a grant recipient.

