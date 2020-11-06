No Comments

Nissan Frontier and Team Wild Grace Take Fourth Place in Rebelle Rally

Photo: Nissan

Last month, we reported that Team Wild Grace was taking the 2020 Nissan Frontier to the annual Rebelle Rally. Now that the eight-day-long all women’s rally has come to a close and the results are in, Nissan is proud to announce that driver Lyn Woodward and navigator Sedona Blinson claimed fourth place behind the wheel of the 2020 Frontier.

Get Ready for Adventure: Shop for your very own Nissan Frontier

A big win for Team Wild Grace

Photo: Nissan

Woodward and Blinson finished fourth out of 30 teams — the highest that Team Wild Grace has ever achieved in its five-year-long history of competing in the Rebelle Rally. On top of that, the NISMO-equipped Nissan Frontier finished first among the nine pickup trucks participating in the event.

Dubbed “Scarlette,” the Frontier was viewed as a third teammate by Woodward and Blinson. Blinson, who has participated in all five of Team Wild Grace’s Rebelle Rally runs, expressed that the Frontier was the ideal truck for the race. She further praised its NISMO suspension for providing a smooth ride on rough terrain.

Woodward cited the truck’s nimble handling and NISMO parts for its success in the race. “We had so much fun driving that thing – it felt so reliable and I never at one point felt like I needed to hold back for anything,” she stated.

When Woodward stated that she didn’t feel the need to hold back, she wasn’t kidding. The infamous Oldsmobile Hill in California’s Glamis Dunes seemed to scare off other drivers — most chose to avoid it, or simply walk up the hill on foot. Not Woodward — she piloted the Frontier to its peak, making Scarlette the only vehicle in the race to summit the hill.

Making a splash with NISMO Performance parts

Photo: Nissan

To endure the longest off-road racing competition in the country, Team Wild Grace’s Nissan Frontier was kitted out with brand-new NISMO Performance parts. With an upgraded suspension system, off-road lighting, and other enhancements, the participating Frontier served as both a test run and an advertisement for the NISMO accessories.

“What an awesome way to introduce this new line of Nissan NISMO off-road parts to the world,” said Michael Soutter, the vice president of Nissan Aftersales U.S. “A huge congratulations and thank you goes to Sedona and Lyn, who made us all proud and proved to the off-roading community that Nissan and NISMO belong among the elite.”

Customize Your Nissan: Shop for genuine Nissan parts and accessories

The featured NISMO Performance parts are slated to hit the market during the fall of 2020.